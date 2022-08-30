ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

WJHL

Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
BEAN STATION, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
wvlt.tv

Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
somerset106.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Man On Vandalism Charges

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department reports a Lexington man has been arrested for vandalizing a business. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, 22-year-old Robert Dominguez, was still inside. He was charged with criminal mischief and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

THP: Hawkins County motorcycle crash injures two

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop

3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting

2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital. A boating crash has sent two teenage girls to UTMC after they were run over by a boat, TWRA officials said. Car hanging over ramp closes interstate. Updated: 19 hours ago. I-275 South and I-40 East was closed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News. Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wtloam.com

Police Arrest Two Men Connected To Recent ATM Thefts

Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief. Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond. Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail. Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash. Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work

Two inmates escaped in Cocke Co. Friday afternoon. $40 million expansion coming to Wilderness at the Smokies. A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
clayconews.com

Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

