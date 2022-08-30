Read full article on original website
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
wvlt.tv
Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
KPD: Officers investigating possible threat involving Fulton High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A possible threat involving Fulton High School was posted through Snapchat, according to the Knoxville Police Department. As of Friday, KPD investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Knox County School Security are actively looking into the threat, KPD said. "At this point, there is no...
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Man On Vandalism Charges
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department reports a Lexington man has been arrested for vandalizing a business. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, 22-year-old Robert Dominguez, was still inside. He was charged with criminal mischief and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
crossvillenews1st.com
CRIME STOPPERS TIP LEADS TO ARREST OF CROSSVILLE WOMAN AT MCDONALD’S ON MAIN STREET
On 08/28/2022 City Units were dispatched to McDonald’s on N Main St. regarding a Crime Stoppers tip on a gold Buick SUV in the parking lot with possible drug activity. The officer made contact with the female in the driver seat of the vehicle who was identified as Crystal Simmons (03/22/1985). Ms. Simmons consented to a vehicle search.
THP: Hawkins County motorcycle crash injures two
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into […]
wvlt.tv
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered from Douglas Lake Sunday morning, according to a media release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:00 p.m. last night, emergency crews were sent to the 1500 block of Dyke Road about a possible drowning. A man was...
q95fm.net
Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
3 dead including driver's son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital. A boating crash has sent two teenage girls to UTMC after they were run over by a boat, TWRA officials said.
Knoxville shooting victim found dead in car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found dead inside an car Friday afternoon.
993thex.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
wvlt.tv
Man threatens to cut dog’s throat during argument with girlfriend, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is accused of choking a chihuahua and threatening to cut its throat on Wednesday, according to a Knoxville Police Department report. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Stormer Hardware store on Asheville Highway and met with the victim, who was holding a dog.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News. Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking...
wvlt.tv
KCSO: Man arrested after investigators find handgun modified to be fully automatic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched a Landview Road home, finding a handgun that had been modified to be fully automatic, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Arkeevis Harris was arrested after KCSO officers searched the home,...
wtloam.com
Police Arrest Two Men Connected To Recent ATM Thefts
Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief. Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond. Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail. Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash. Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
