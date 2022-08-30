ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper parents furious over district's handling of molestation charges against former bus driver

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
Anger boiled over at last night's Prosper school board meeting where parents blasted trustees for keeping quiet about an investigation into a now-dead bus driver accused of molesting children.

Parents furiously confronted trustees, saying they cannot understand how the district kept the lid on the probe into sexual abuse on a school bus.

Reports say bus driver Frank Paniagua was arrested in May and killed himself in the Collin County jail.

The parents of two sisters ages 7 and 5 are suing the district for $5 million, claiming Paniagua molested the girls on his bus every day during the past school year.

The district has hired an outside investigator to look into complaints against the administration's handling of the abuse.

