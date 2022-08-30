ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Man Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 12:55 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue for a report of a possible shot fired in the area.

Officers found a victim on the first block of South Montpelier Avenue. Evidence of a gunshot was also located in the first block of South Morris Avenue. The victim, 43, of Atlantic City, received a superficial gunshot wound to a lower extremity. He was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel and then released.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

