There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
PhotoFest! Cheyenne Cross Country Meet
The Wyoming Invitational Cross Country meet was held on Saturday at the Little America golf course with a whopping 24 boys teams and 24 girls teams with in-state and out-of-state competition. On the boy's side, the winner was Jackson Fagerlin from Resurrection Christian from Loveland in 16.17.10. Right behind him was Bridger Brokaw of Cheyenne Central with a time of 16.18.16. Natrona's Tristan Enders was 3rd in 16.28.2 with his teammate Jackson Dutcher 4th in 16.32.1. Dominic Eberle of Laramie was 5th in 16.33.5.
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
Casper Shooting Update: Kenneth Elonzo Marion Named As ‘Person of Interest’
The Casper Police Department has named a 'Person of Interest' regarding the shooting that took place in the 1100 block of N. Wolcott Street in Casper early Friday morning. According to a previous release from the Casper Police Department, the Public Safety Communications Center received a call regarding a potential gunshot victim.
WYDOT shows progress on the I-25 bridge over Walsh Drive in Casper
On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) posted pictures of their progress on the I-25 bridge, which is replacing the overpass with one, shorter bridge structure. "The pair have towered over Walsh Drive for years, and once allowed trains to pass underneath, moving freight on an east-west path to...
38-Year-Old Corey Garriott Identified as Deceased Casper Shooter
In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.
Several Men Sentenced for Securities Fraud Costing Investors More Than $1.5M
A federal judge sentenced several men over the past year for operating a "pump and dump" securities fraud involving a bogus business called NuTech Energy Resources in Gillette, according to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Investors lost more than $1.5 million in the fraud. “The convictions and sentences imposed on...
Grass Fire Present in Glenrock Near the Dave Johnston Power Plant
On Wednesday afternoon, there was a grass fire present near the Dave Johnston Plant which was caused by a lightning strike. Converse County Emergency Management made a post on their Facebook page providing more information on the fire. According to Emergency Management, a lightning strike started the fire in the...
Casper’s Fall Holistic Expo is only one week away
Casper’s Fall Holistic Expo is set to take off on September 10th and 11th in the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5.00 OR 5 non-perishable items that will...
Hot Dog Eating Championship & Car Show Happening in Casper on Labor Day
Is there anything more American than hot dogs and cars? We're not so sure. Maybe baseball and apple pie but you can't have an apple pie eating contest, that'd be ridiculous. You can, however, have a hot dog eating contest and that's exactly what's happening on Monday, September 5 in Casper, courtesy of Rockin' Burgers 'n Dogs and Advance Auto Parts.
Casper Police Participate in Drive Sober Campaign Through Labor Day
As announced in a press release, the Casper Police Department will, from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, join departments from around the state and participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over event. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed...
Casper Police Officers Involved in Shooting at McKenzie Lake Park
Two Casper Police officers were involved in a shooting at McKenzie Lake Park on Friday, September 2, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department. At approximately 1:54 AM, the officers were patrolling in the area of Lake McKenzie Park, a park located in the City of Casper at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail.
New Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier Enrobed on Wednesday
Meet Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier, the first woman circuit court judge in the county's history. It's best if you don't need to. But if you're charged with a crime in the county you just might meet her or the other two circuit court judges -- Michael Patchen and Brian Christensen -- in the county because that court is often the first one a citizen will face.
Casper’s Funky Junk Is Back For Fall 2022 On September 17
For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party... Live music, more than 50 artisan vendors, food trucks, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk. This Fall's...
Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November
If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
Casper Police Shoot ‘Person of Interest’ From Friday Morning Shooting
A suspect in Friday morning's shooting was shot by a Casper Police Officer after pointing a firearm at officers during a pursuit. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 7:52 PM, through the sustained, diligent, and combined efforts of the Casper Police Department’s Investigations and Patrol Divisions, a likely location was developed for a person of interest in the shooting that had occurred earlier this morning in North Casper."
BREAKING: Possible Shots Fired at Spring Hill Apartments in Casper, 1 Person Taken to Hospital
There was a heavy police presence at the Spring Hill Apartment complex on Walsh Drive, in Casper on Friday, with multiple witnesses saying they heard gunshots. One witness, who lives at the complex, told K2 Radio News what he heard. "I was working on my car and I heard three...
David Street Station Operations Manager Jackie Landess Thanks Casper for 8 Great Years
“I want to thank Casper for showing up,” Landess said. After 8 years of service to the community, which included the 2017 Eclipse Festival all the way until the Ian Munsick concert Aug. 20, Operations Manager Jackie Landess is leaving David Street Station with a legacy of making downtown Casper a better place.
Cheyenne East Posts Big 4A Road Win over Natrona
Cheyenne East turned in a solid effort on Friday night to get to 2-0 on the year as they dominated Natrona County on Friday night. It was a sloppy game for NC and East said, thank you very much. The Thunderbirds scored first on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes to Drew Jackson to make it 7-0. After a Natrona turnover, Jackson found the end zone from 2 yards out to increase the East lead to 14-0.
Natrona County Arrest Log (8/25/22 – 8/30/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
