General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Ready For A Surprising New Creative Venture
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When actress Sydney Mikayla left "General Hospital" in early 2022, Tabyana Ali took over the role of teenager Trina Robinson on the soap. The talented young star has been acting since 2012, having previously appeared on kids shows "A Kid Called Mayonnaise," "Shimmer and Shine," and "The Big Show Show," among other projects.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Teen Mom Ashley Jones reveals she’s pregnant with second child as husband Bar Smith remains in jail
TEEN Mom star Ashley Jones has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child amid a heated feud with co-star Briana DeJesus. The reality star was threatened with legal action by Briana after reports surfaced of a fight during Family Reunion filming. After launching a series of pointed attacks...
Meghan Markle's Admission About Race Has Don Lemon Reeling
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has hit gold with the "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. She's even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money; her podcast knocked Rogan out of the top spot on Spotify during the premiere week, according to Variety. "Archetypes" was No. 1 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition to the pod, the royal family is reportedly reeling after Meghan's eye-opening interview.
Kat Graham Shares The Important Lesson She Learned From Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive
Kat Graham is incredibly busy, and she somehow manages to balance an illustrious acting career alongside her work as a musician. The multi-hyphenate is known for her work on "The Vampire Diaries" and for starring in movies like "Honey 2" and "Operation Christmas Drop," among many other projects. With Netflix's "Love in the Villa," Graham takes the lead once again, this time playing a school teacher embarking on her dream vacation to Verona in Italy after she's dumped by her long-term boyfriend.
How The Young And The Restless Star Hunter King Is Expanding Her Hallmark Career
Fans of "The Young and the Restless" were disappointed when Hunter King decided to leave the show. The actor joined the soap in 2012 and went on to win two Daytime Emmys for her portrayal of Summer Newman, per IMDb. King departed once before in 2016 to play Clementine Hughes in the series "Life In Pieces," but returned to "Y&R" in 2018. Three years later, she made the decision to leave for good to explore other endeavors.
The Truth About Elliot Page's Sexuality
Elliot Page first burst onto the acting scene at just 10 years old, starring in a Canadian television show, according to Time. Of course, the actor — who uses the pronouns he/they, per his Twitter — might be best known for his role in the 2006 cult hit "Juno," penned by the master of the awkward-meets-heartfelt comedy, screenwriter Diablo Cody.
