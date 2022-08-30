Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
KTVU FOX 2
Extreme heat closes some East Bay open spaces
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - In a move many folks have never heard of before, two East Bay cities have closed some of their remote open spaces for public health and safety due to extreme heat expected through the weekend. Climate change calls for hotter and longer heat spells coming for...
KTVU FOX 2
Small earthquake rattles San Jose
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook Parts of the Bay Area on Sunday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was about 12 miles east of San Jose. So far, there re no reports of damaged structures or injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area airports, freeways, busy as holiday getaway gets underway
The long holiday weekend getaway is in full swing on Friday afternoon heading into the evening as people get off from work and school. While travel numbers are up compared to the same time last year, AAA of northern California says the Labor Day weekend is actually the least busy of the major summer holiday weekends for overall travel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose begins final phase of clearing encampment near Columbus Park
San Jose begins final phase of clearing encampment near Columbus Park. San Jose is cleaning up an encampment on a property owned by the San Jose International Airport. Crews picked up garbage and removed abandoned cars from the site. After being told it was unsafe to have people living in Guadalupe Gardens.
KTVU FOX 2
94-year-old dies at facility after consuming unknown substance
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after ingesting an unknown substance. This is the second death of a resident that appears connected to ingesting a harmful substance at a...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Pride celebrators to receive mpox vaccines
Oakland pride is one of three cities selected to receive added doses of the mpox vaccine. Local officials say the added federal allotment will be a big help. The shots will be free.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose seafood restaurant owner charged with bilking $3.5M from COVID relief funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal grand jury has indicted a San Jose restaurant owner with bilking $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and spending it to refinance his home, buy a Lexus and use at a casino, charging documents indicate. David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco prepares for Labor Day and a busy tourist season
San Francisco is getting ready for the kickoff to a traditionally busy tourist season. The cities tourist destinations are already buzzing with visitors, and with the labor day weekend upon us, those areas are hoping for even more tourists. "It's the kickoff of our, for lack of a better term,...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area clinics pause vaccinations, awaiting new omicron-targeted booster shots
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Bay Area health officials in some counties decided to temporarily suspend their vaccination clinics, in order to wait for the new COVID booster shots that were approved by federal authorities Thursday. "Our current vaccines that we have available right now are only available for people who...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
KTVU FOX 2
San Rafael police officers on leave after bloody takedown of man with beer can
San Rafael, Calif. - Two San Rafael police officers were placed on paid leave Friday after body-camera video showed them leaving a man bloodied after taking him down to the ground. The incident happened in July after Officer Daisy Mazariegos spotted a man with an open beer container on Windward...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian killed in San Jose after being hit by two different drivers
Police in San Jose say an adult male was hit and killed while crossing a street, not using a crosswalk in San Jose. Officials say at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Nissan sports utility vehicle was traveling north on Santa Teresa Blvd. when he hit a pedestrian. According to police, soon after the pedestrian was hit a second time by a Chevrolet truck traveling west on the same street.
KTVU FOX 2
2 inmates escape from Marsh Creek Detention Facility, residents asked to lock homes and cars
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is looking for two inmates who they say escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton. Officials describe both inmates as Hispanic males. The first inmate is 33-years-old, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes. The second inmate is 28-years-old, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Both inmates are wearing all white or all yellow.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police respond to double shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account. The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said. Two adult victims were injured, at least one by gunfire. No...
KTVU FOX 2
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian stuck and killed by alleged drunk driver in San Jose
San Jose police say an adult male was stuck and killed by a drunk driver just past 3:30 a.m. on Saturday on Hellyer Ave. Police say the driver of a Toyota sedan hit three parked cars in the eastbound lanes of Hellyer Ave. before getting out his car and walking near the westbound lanes of Hellyer Ave.
KTVU FOX 2
Fairfield police arrest man wanted in Louisiana for attempted murder of a minor
Fairfield police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder of a minor in Louisiana and for violating post release community supervision violations in Solano County. According to Fairfield police, the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department contacted Fairfield police to alert them 32-year-old Xavier Watson, who was...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police sergeant under fire for arresting Latino drug dealing suspects
SAN FRANCISCO - Sgt. Daniel Solorzano said he's spent 12 of his 14 years with the San Francisco Police Department working in the Tenderloin. On Thursday, KTVU got the chance to see the work he's doing on the streets. It was a closeup look at San Francisco's war on drugs...
Comments / 0