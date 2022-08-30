ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster City, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Extreme heat closes some East Bay open spaces

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - In a move many folks have never heard of before, two East Bay cities have closed some of their remote open spaces for public health and safety due to extreme heat expected through the weekend. Climate change calls for hotter and longer heat spells coming for...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake rattles San Jose

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook Parts of the Bay Area on Sunday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was about 12 miles east of San Jose. So far, there re no reports of damaged structures or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area airports, freeways, busy as holiday getaway gets underway

The long holiday weekend getaway is in full swing on Friday afternoon heading into the evening as people get off from work and school. While travel numbers are up compared to the same time last year, AAA of northern California says the Labor Day weekend is actually the least busy of the major summer holiday weekends for overall travel.
TRAVEL
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose begins final phase of clearing encampment near Columbus Park

San Jose begins final phase of clearing encampment near Columbus Park. San Jose is cleaning up an encampment on a property owned by the San Jose International Airport. Crews picked up garbage and removed abandoned cars from the site. After being told it was unsafe to have people living in Guadalupe Gardens.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

94-year-old dies at facility after consuming unknown substance

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after ingesting an unknown substance. This is the second death of a resident that appears connected to ingesting a harmful substance at a...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco prepares for Labor Day and a busy tourist season

San Francisco is getting ready for the kickoff to a traditionally busy tourist season. The cities tourist destinations are already buzzing with visitors, and with the labor day weekend upon us, those areas are hoping for even more tourists. "It's the kickoff of our, for lack of a better term,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed in San Jose after being hit by two different drivers

Police in San Jose say an adult male was hit and killed while crossing a street, not using a crosswalk in San Jose. Officials say at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Nissan sports utility vehicle was traveling north on Santa Teresa Blvd. when he hit a pedestrian. According to police, soon after the pedestrian was hit a second time by a Chevrolet truck traveling west on the same street.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 inmates escape from Marsh Creek Detention Facility, residents asked to lock homes and cars

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is looking for two inmates who they say escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton. Officials describe both inmates as Hispanic males. The first inmate is 33-years-old, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes. The second inmate is 28-years-old, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Both inmates are wearing all white or all yellow.
CLAYTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police respond to double shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account. The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said. Two adult victims were injured, at least one by gunfire. No...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian stuck and killed by alleged drunk driver in San Jose

San Jose police say an adult male was stuck and killed by a drunk driver just past 3:30 a.m. on Saturday on Hellyer Ave. Police say the driver of a Toyota sedan hit three parked cars in the eastbound lanes of Hellyer Ave. before getting out his car and walking near the westbound lanes of Hellyer Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fairfield police arrest man wanted in Louisiana for attempted murder of a minor

Fairfield police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder of a minor in Louisiana and for violating post release community supervision violations in Solano County. According to Fairfield police, the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department contacted Fairfield police to alert them 32-year-old Xavier Watson, who was...
FAIRFIELD, CA

