radionwtn.com
Fire Fee Notices To Be Mailed Today
Paris, Tenn.–Property owners within the ESN122 area of Henry County should expect to receive their annual fire protection subscription billing from the City of Paris within the next few days. Notices will be mailed today, August 31st and payment is due by Friday, September 30th. Fires in the ESN122...
radionwtn.com
State Tourism Commissioner Ezell Makes Pizza In Paris Visit
Paris, Tenn.–On a recent impromptu visit to Paris, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell met with Chamber officials to discuss upcoming projects, recap recent events, and discuss 2021 Economic Data. The group met with a behind-the-scenes view of Ace’s Restaurant in Paris, where the commissioner was able to make his own “meat lovers” pizza.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
radionwtn.com
UTM Receives $299,932 USDA Grant
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin has received a $299,932 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Capacity Building Grants for Non-Land-Grant Colleges of Agriculture program. The grant, entitled “Empowering small farmers and agriculture students: FSAS (Farmers’ School for Agricultural Sustainability) and Experiential Learning Programs,” will benefit a three-year project focusing on strengthening sustainable food production and enhancing agricultural productivity.
wpsdlocal6.com
After nearly 70 years of service, power plant in Joppa, Illinois, closes down
JOPPA, IL — Nearly 70 years of service is coming to an end. Wednesday, Energy Electric Incorporated, a power plant in Joppa, Illinois, is shutting down. The closure came three years earlier than expected. Now, employees and the surrounding community are tasked with transitioning forward. Vistra Energy, the parent...
radionwtn.com
Sue Frances Medlock
Sue Frances Medlock, 74, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her residence. Sue was born Friday, February 9, 1940, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Dennis Crawford Wimberley and the late Mary Bell Atchison Wimberley. She was a homemaker and member of Bethany Baptist Church in Paris....
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
Kroger stores offer 10% discount on Wednesdays to deserving customers – see if you qualify
WEDNESDAYS are now discount day for certain customers at Kroger. The supermarket chain began giving military members a ten percent discount at their. The discount is available every Wednesday from August 31. The offer is available in three Clarksville stores and one Hopkinsville store. To claim the discount, military members...
wkdzradio.com
Another Superload To Move Along I-24 Friday Morning
Another superload will be traveling along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties Friday morning to reach its destination in Hopkinsville. State transportation officials say a specialized hauler plans to leave Eddyville Riverport with a 480-ton superload around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville.
WTVC
Search for missing Tennessee man in Alaska continues
STEWART COUNTY, Tn. — A Stewart County man is still missing as his family continues to search for answers. 61-year-old Steve Keel was last seen at a campsite near Deadhorse, Alaska. The outdoorsman from Dover was on a caribou hunting trip with a friend. The pair arrived in Fairbanks...
radionwtn.com
Hazeleen Burton Grimes,
Mrs. Hazeleen Burton Grimes, 89, of Union City, passed away Friday morning at her home. Graveside services for Mrs. Grimes will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Antioch Cemetery near Hornbeak. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Robert Hiram Madden
Robert Hiram Madden, 80, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, died Wednesday, August 31, at his residence. Robert was born Monday, December 22, 1941, in Cunningham, Kentucky, to the late James Madden and the late Mary Ernestine Reed Madden. He retired after 36 years with Emerson Electric in Paris and was a...
radionwtn.com
Evelyn Kaye Riley Smith
Evelyn Kaye Riley Smith, 69, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Evelyn was born Monday, October 13, 1952, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Melvin Riley and the late Lillie Noble Riley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister: Freda Riley Standifer; and two brothers: Melvin Riley, Jr., and Eddie Riley.
fox17.com
Kroger stores in Clarksville, Hopkinsville give 10% discount to military on Wednesdays
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Some Kroger stores in Tennessee will begin offering military members and their dependents 10% discounts on Wednesdays. The grocery store chain announced on Tuesday the discount will be offered at three stores in Clarksville and one in Hopkinsville. To get the discount on Wednesdays, military members and dependents will...
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
radionwtn.com
NYC 9/11 To Join Discovery Park Stair Climb Event
Union City, Tenn. –Local Union City firefighters will once again be partnering with Discovery Park of America and the City of Union City to host the annual stair climb on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, as a way to pay tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Special guest August Johansen, a New York City firefighter who served during 9/11, will be present at this year’s event to share his story.
radionwtn.com
Dover Man Missing In Alaska
Dover, Tenn.–A Dover man is reported missing near Deadhorse, Alaska. Steve Keel, who is 61, went missing on a hunting trip and was last seen Saturday, August 27. According to the Facebook page, “Missing In Fairbanks, Alaska”, Keel arrived August 20 on a caribou hunting trip and he walked away from his campsite to retrieve supplies and never returned.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery
Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years
PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
