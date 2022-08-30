Union City, Tenn. –Local Union City firefighters will once again be partnering with Discovery Park of America and the City of Union City to host the annual stair climb on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, as a way to pay tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Special guest August Johansen, a New York City firefighter who served during 9/11, will be present at this year’s event to share his story.

