Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025
The State Board of Education narrowly voted Friday to delay updating the state’s social studies curriculum until 2025 after facing pressure from conservatives over proposed changes. Earlier this week, board members said they would push back the social studies review after hours of public comment.The board voted 8-7 Friday...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Antisemitic incidents sharply rising, and more
The incidents of antisemitic attacks have increased threefold in this country since 2015 with internet activity helping to fuel some of that rapid increase. “We know that they’ve been much more boisterous, much more active and much more comfortable expressing their antisemitism and racism over the last few years,” said Mark Toubin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Southwest.
Click2Houston.com
Liz Cheney, other big names in the lineup for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin
This month in Austin at The Texas Tribune Festival, Houston-area leaders, change-makers and everyday Texans will come together to think big and get inspired on all things politics, policy and the day’s news. The event taking place in the state capitol Sept. 22-24 will feature 120 panels focused on...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hope restored’: What loan relief means to these Houston-area residents with student debt
HOUSTON – President Joe Biden announced in late August a plan for student loan forgiveness that eliminates $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year or households that earn less than $250,000. The plan grants an additional $10,000 in relief for borrowers who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce ‘massive amount’ of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement...
Texas teacher shortage: Houston ISD touts raises but admits more needed to retain workforce
Educators and politicians are converging at the University of Houston to come to an "immediate" fix to rapid teacher shortages as a new school year gets underway.
Click2Houston.com
Have Meteorologist Anthony Yanez visit your school
Teachers and school administrators, Anthony Yanez has been meeting with students throughout southeast Texas since 2003 and now he wants to visit you!. His engaging presentation will expose your students to the fun side of STEM. He challenges students to look at weather as more than just a forecast. His...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke enter the homestretch
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race for governor and other statewide campaigns. The...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
Click2Houston.com
Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for September
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Beto O’Rourke to lay down initial $10 million on fall TV ads
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke is reserving $10 million in TV ads over the next week, according to his campaign, challenging Gov. Greg Abbott on a medium that the incumbent has dominated so far.
Click2Houston.com
EPA reverses course, rejects permit for massive oil exporting project offshore from Corpus Christi
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency denied a permit this week for an offshore oil export terminal project near Corpus Christi because it would have allowed massive amounts of pollution — reversing course after the agency under the Trump administration had moved the project forward.
Click2Houston.com
#UvaldeStrong: Houston-area school districts show support for Uvalde CISD students returning to class this week
Students in Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be returning to campus this week, months after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers killed. Here in Houston, several area school districts are showing support to students, staff and families as they navigate life...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
cw39.com
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Click2Houston.com
No. 14 USC routs Rice 66-14 in big debuts by Williams, Riley
LOS ANGELES – Southern California scored on every one of its possessions in the first three quarters. The Trojans’ defense also took three interceptions to the house, and a stadium filled with winning-starved fans went increasingly wild for each and every score. Lincoln Riley's tenure is off to...
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This DFW Suburb Is the Best Place in the US to Buy a House, Study Says
A new WalletHub study found the best place to buy a home in the entire country is in North Texas. The personal finance website ranked 300 cities based on the real estate market, affordability and economic environment. Frisco tops the list. The cities of Allen, McKinney, Austin, Denton and Richardson...
Comments / 0