Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025

The State Board of Education narrowly voted Friday to delay updating the state’s social studies curriculum until 2025 after facing pressure from conservatives over proposed changes. Earlier this week, board members said they would push back the social studies review after hours of public comment.The board voted 8-7 Friday...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Antisemitic incidents sharply rising, and more

The incidents of antisemitic attacks have increased threefold in this country since 2015 with internet activity helping to fuel some of that rapid increase. “We know that they’ve been much more boisterous, much more active and much more comfortable expressing their antisemitism and racism over the last few years,” said Mark Toubin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Southwest.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Have Meteorologist Anthony Yanez visit your school

Teachers and school administrators, Anthony Yanez has been meeting with students throughout southeast Texas since 2003 and now he wants to visit you!. His engaging presentation will expose your students to the fun side of STEM. He challenges students to look at weather as more than just a forecast. His...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke enter the homestretch

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race for governor and other statewide campaigns. The...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for September

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Beto O’Rourke to lay down initial $10 million on fall TV ads

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke is reserving $10 million in TV ads over the next week, according to his campaign, challenging Gov. Greg Abbott on a medium that the incumbent has dominated so far.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

EPA reverses course, rejects permit for massive oil exporting project offshore from Corpus Christi

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency denied a permit this week for an offshore oil export terminal project near Corpus Christi because it would have allowed massive amounts of pollution — reversing course after the agency under the Trump administration had moved the project forward.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
cw39.com

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

No. 14 USC routs Rice 66-14 in big debuts by Williams, Riley

LOS ANGELES – Southern California scored on every one of its possessions in the first three quarters. The Trojans’ defense also took three interceptions to the house, and a stadium filled with winning-starved fans went increasingly wild for each and every score. Lincoln Riley's tenure is off to...
HOUSTON, TX

