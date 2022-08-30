Jesuit closes campus after "potential threat"

Officials at Jesuit High School in New Orleans have canceled classes today.

"Prioritizing the safety of our students and faculty and out of an abundance of caution, Jesuit cancelled school today in response to a potential threat made against the campus," according to the school's website.

Authorities say the do not believe anyone is in direct danger.

"Though no immediate danger was posed to school or the school community this morning, all threats are investigated and taken seriously, and Jesuit is working with authorities to swiftly identify the source of this threat."

Leaders are calling on parents to make sure students know that they cannot threaten the school.

"We encourage families to speak candidly with their children about the seriousness of threats made against schools."