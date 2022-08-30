Read full article on original website
Related
Winners from the MTV Video Music Awards
Singing megastar Taylor Swift and rapper Lil Nas X were once again, the big winners at the 2022 MTV Music Awards while Nicki Minaj earned a career achievement award for her body of music,. One of the evening’s biggest highlights came when Minaj won the treasured Michael Jackson Video Vanguard...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Vivica A. Fox shares why she’s not a fan of Nick Cannon having so many kids
Nick Cannon alerted the public earlier this year that he might have more kids in the future. And onn Aug. 24, Nick Cannon posted a three-minute video on Instagram that showed a maternity photo shoot with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell already have two kids together, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Irv Gotti accused of being a predator after detailing relationship with Ashanti
Irv Gotti is still running his mouth about Ashanti, and in a recent docuseries, he continued to face backlash about his comments regarding the singer. On Aug. 23, episode three of “The Murder Inc.” aired, and Gotti described the day he pursued Ashanti. “I’m separated from [my wife]...
DMX died last year, clueless Stacey Dash just found out; Twitter pounces
Clueless star Stacey Dash is being pummeled on social media after admitting on TikTok that she just found out the legendary rapper DMX died more than a year ago. DMX transitioned at age 50 on April 9, 2021, as confirmed by his family. News of DMX’s drug overdose in his home and eventual death weeks later was widely reported. The fact that the 55-year-old actress just learned of this has subjected her to even more national scorn.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
AI rapper dropped by label after blackface accusation
An A.I. rapper has been dropped by Capitol Music Group after public backlash. FN Meka, was an artist created from artificial intelligence and is based on recent popular hip-hop songs and looks. The virtual artist has face tattoos, green braids and a nose ring. In his songs, he uses the n-word, and on his Instagram, he made a post about police brutality, with a photo of a White officer on top of him about to hit him with a baton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lil Tjay gives 1st update since getting shot 7 times
On June 21, Lil Tjay was struck during a double shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey, and had to undergo emergency surgery. The last update many received was later in June when sources close to him said he was making significant progress and was awake and alert. On Aug. 24, Tjay...
Snoop Dogg launches children’s cartoon TV show (video)
Snoop Dogg is taking his rap game to the children in the form of a cartoon series to help pre-school and kindergarten kids learn the fundamentals. The Doggfather has dropped “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” through a partnership with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry and frequent collaborator October London.
Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)
Social media is having some fun with Drake‘s new look. The artist uploaded his new hairstyle on Instagram, which sparked an immediate reaction. Drake has tried plenty of different of hairstyles throughout his career to signal different eras. He’s gone from lowcut fades to the heart-part for the release of Certified Lover Boy to cornrows and now this latest look.
Megan Thee Stallion to star in Marvel Comics comedy
Megan Thee Stallion has been inspired by the OG hip-hop heavyweights to expand her game beyond music and immerse herself within the moviemaking realm. Megan, 27, is on track to replicate the powerful examples provided by Grammy-, Emmy- and Screen Guild award-winner Queen Latifah, the titular star of the popular “Equalizer” series, and Ice Cube, who went from rapping to directing, producing and starring in a a number of blockbuster movies, including Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet? and Ride Along.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young Elvis Impersonator, Just Nine-Years-Old, Is Already Wowing Crowds
Meet Britain’s youngest Elvis Presley impersonator who is wowing crowds – aged nine. Talented Cooper Worthington has perfected the sounds and moves of the King of Rock’n’Roll and has begun shaking up audiences on stage despite his tender years. The baby-faced rocker said his dream was now to take his show to Las Vegas and that it was always on his mind to become a star.
The Game entices White woman to consume trash in exchange for gift (video)
The Game dropped a new album just a few weeks ago, but it looks like he’s on to different things in his career, which involves making TikToks. In the video he posted on Instagram, The Game passes a woman who recognized him in the mall, and he asks her if she was a fan of the Balenciaga clothing brand.
New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil TJay and J.I.D. headline releases
Aug. 26 marked a heavy week of new releases in music. The new releases are headlined by DJ Khaled‘s God Did album, which features Jay-Z‘s latest verse, Drake, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ye, Eminem, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Gunna, Latto, City Girls, Juice WRLD, Vory and Jadakiss.
Vivica A. Fox hasn’t spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith since Oscars criticism
Vivica A. Fox recently shared with the world that she hasn’t heard from Jada Pinkett Smith since bashing her comments on “Red Table Talk” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. At the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great...
Snoop Dogg has a good reason for using ghostwriters
Snoop Dogg has respectably been in the rap game for a long time, and at this point in his career, he’s willing to give the keys to the young generation. Dogg is known for his writing skills and has even helped other artists in the past with their verses. Now, he’s paying it forward and letting other artists write for him.
Members of Destiny’s Child reminisce about strict coaching (Bang)
Beyoncé sang while running on a treadmill as part of her Olympics-style training with Destiny’s Child. Beyoncé’s former bandmate Michelle Williams, 43, said the gruelling stage and exercise combination was encouraged by Beyoncé’s dad Mathew Knowles, 70, who used to manage the R&B group.
Tiffany Haddish gets personal with Usher during his Las Vegas show (video)
Tiffany Haddish created friction and fireworks at R&B superstar Usher’s residency show in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Emmy Award-winning comedic actress, whose frenetic performance in the Girls Trip blockbuster comedy catapulted her to national fame, kept that same energy when she climbed the stage at the “U Got it Bad” crooner’s show.
The VMAs are the 1st to make Best Metaverse Performance an award show category
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not hold back when it came to individuality, diversity and inclusivity. Although, this year they brought an element of surprise after being the first award show to feature a metaverse performance and add an award category for “Best Metaverse Performance”. Rap...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0