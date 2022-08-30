ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Winners from the MTV Video Music Awards

Singing megastar Taylor Swift and rapper Lil Nas X were once again, the big winners at the 2022 MTV Music Awards while Nicki Minaj earned a career achievement award for her body of music,. One of the evening’s biggest highlights came when Minaj won the treasured Michael Jackson Video Vanguard...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
rolling out

DMX died last year, clueless Stacey Dash just found out; Twitter pounces

Clueless star Stacey Dash is being pummeled on social media after admitting on TikTok that she just found out the legendary rapper DMX died more than a year ago. DMX transitioned at age 50 on April 9, 2021, as confirmed by his family. News of DMX’s drug overdose in his home and eventual death weeks later was widely reported. The fact that the 55-year-old actress just learned of this has subjected her to even more national scorn.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

AI rapper dropped by label after blackface accusation

An A.I. rapper has been dropped by Capitol Music Group after public backlash. FN Meka, was an artist created from artificial intelligence and is based on recent popular hip-hop songs and looks. The virtual artist has face tattoos, green braids and a nose ring. In his songs, he uses the n-word, and on his Instagram, he made a post about police brutality, with a photo of a White officer on top of him about to hit him with a baton.
CELEBRITIES
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fashion Design#Vma#Music Video#Vma Awards#Mtv
rolling out

Lil Tjay gives 1st update since getting shot 7 times

On June 21, Lil Tjay was struck during a double shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey, and had to undergo emergency surgery. The last update many received was later in June when sources close to him said he was making significant progress and was awake and alert. On Aug. 24, Tjay...
EDGEWATER, NJ
rolling out

Snoop Dogg launches children’s cartoon TV show (video)

Snoop Dogg is taking his rap game to the children in the form of a cartoon series to help pre-school and kindergarten kids learn the fundamentals. The Doggfather has dropped “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” through a partnership with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry and frequent collaborator October London.
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)

Social media is having some fun with Drake‘s new look. The artist uploaded his new hairstyle on Instagram, which sparked an immediate reaction. Drake has tried plenty of different of hairstyles throughout his career to signal different eras. He’s gone from lowcut fades to the heart-part for the release of Certified Lover Boy to cornrows and now this latest look.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Megan Thee Stallion to star in Marvel Comics comedy

Megan Thee Stallion has been inspired by the OG hip-hop heavyweights to expand her game beyond music and immerse herself within the moviemaking realm. Megan, 27, is on track to replicate the powerful examples provided by Grammy-, Emmy- and Screen Guild award-winner Queen Latifah, the titular star of the popular “Equalizer” series, and Ice Cube, who went from rapping to directing, producing and starring in a a number of blockbuster movies, including Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet? and Ride Along.
MOVIES
rolling out

Young Elvis Impersonator, Just Nine-Years-Old, Is Already Wowing Crowds

Meet Britain’s youngest Elvis Presley impersonator who is wowing crowds – aged nine. Talented Cooper Worthington has perfected the sounds and moves of the King of Rock’n’Roll and has begun shaking up audiences on stage despite his tender years. The baby-faced rocker said his dream was now to take his show to Las Vegas and that it was always on his mind to become a star.
MUSIC
rolling out

New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil TJay and J.I.D. headline releases

Aug. 26 marked a heavy week of new releases in music. The new releases are headlined by DJ Khaled‘s God Did album, which features Jay-Z‘s latest verse, Drake, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ye, Eminem, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Gunna, Latto, City Girls, Juice WRLD, Vory and Jadakiss.
MUSIC
rolling out

Snoop Dogg has a good reason for using ghostwriters

Snoop Dogg has respectably been in the rap game for a long time, and at this point in his career, he’s willing to give the keys to the young generation. Dogg is known for his writing skills and has even helped other artists in the past with their verses. Now, he’s paying it forward and letting other artists write for him.
CELEBRITIES
