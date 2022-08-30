ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
investing.com

'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks

A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Defying a September Slump

Stock market futures moved lower to begin the new month. Shares of Nutanix rose as the cloud company reported quarterly results that were better than expected. Turquoise Hill accepted a sweetened takeover bid from Rio Tinto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
Markets Insider

'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini warns an epic market crash is likely - and he fears a toxic combo of inflation, unemployment, and recession

Nouriel Roubini warned the US economy faces a huge market crash and stagflationary debt crisis. The economist said inflation could spiral if the Fed doesn't raise interest rates high enough. However, rate hikes may slow growth, raise unemployment, and cause headaches for borrowers, he said. Nouriel Roubini warned investors to...
