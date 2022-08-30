Read full article on original website
Related
Toxic algae discovered in reservoir 30 miles southwest Lake Tahoe just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
SFGate
Temperatures up to 105 expected at Burning Man as Black Rock Desert becomes an oven
It's a good thing clothes are optional at Burning Man — as it's going to be hot in Nevada's Black Rock Desert over the Labor Day weekend when approximately 80,000 people will be parading around a dusty landscape adorned with art sculptures. The National Weather Service said daytime highs...
SFGate
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
Brutal 100-degree temperatures to scorch Disneyland after Anaheim breaks record
But it's still possible to stay cool and have fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yosemite's Ahwahnee Hotel inspired one of a Disneyland’s most beautiful places
It takes an hour to descend the winding mountain road of 120 East to get down into Yosemite Valley — more if you stop at the scenic overlooks, or you’re particularly averse to driving on narrow roads with hairpin turns and no guard rails separating you from a sheer drop of thousands of feet.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Comments / 0