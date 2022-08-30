PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in a shooting death in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania mall almost two years ago. The Tribune-Review reports that 21-year-old Lawrence Murphy of Braddock entered the plea Monday. Allegheny County prosecutors have agreed to recommend a 15- to 30-year prison sentence. Authorities said 20-year-old Saheed Gayle was shot in October 2020 at the Monroeville mall about 17 miles (27 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. Prosecutors said he argued at the mall with Murphy and a woman, followed them to the parking lot and was shot by the defendant, who turned himself in nine days later.

