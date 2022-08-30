ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monessen, PA

Tribune-Review

Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer

A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
Monessen, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Man charged with felony after nearly 2 ounces of crack seized during raid in New Kensington

A New Kensington man was accused of being a drug dealer by police after nearly 2 ounces of crack cocaine was seized from his home during a raid. Alonzo Fuller, 42, of the 100 block of Catalpa Street faces a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
explore venango

Man Faces Burglary Charges for Allegedly Trespassing at Mother’s Camp

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man is facing felony burglary and related charges for reportedly trespassing at his mother’s camp in Harmony Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jeremy Allen Hettrick, of Butler, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, August 31.
BUTLER, PA
WDTV

Woman charged after meth found inches from a child

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man gets federal prison for detonating IED in Lawrenceville

A man accused of throwing an improvised explosive device onto a Lawrenceville street last year did not set out to hurt anyone, his attorney said, but was most likely carrying out a “drug-fueled, ill-conceived prank.”. Charles Baker, 35, of Lawrenceville, pleaded guilty Thursday to three federal counts, including possession...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcn247.com

Man pleads guilty to murder in mall parking lot shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in a shooting death in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania mall almost two years ago. The Tribune-Review reports that 21-year-old Lawrence Murphy of Braddock entered the plea Monday. Allegheny County prosecutors have agreed to recommend a 15- to 30-year prison sentence. Authorities said 20-year-old Saheed Gayle was shot in October 2020 at the Monroeville mall about 17 miles (27 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. Prosecutors said he argued at the mall with Murphy and a woman, followed them to the parking lot and was shot by the defendant, who turned himself in nine days later.
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man hospitalized after North Side shooting

A man was hospitalized Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to Pittsburgh Police. Officers were sent to the area of 100 South Commons around 10:15 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s North Side after two ShotSpotter notifications. Around the same time officers arrived on scene, dispatch notified first responders of the wounded man at a hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Police Blotter: Aug. 25 – Aug. 31

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Litchfield Tower A. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral. Friday, August 26. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Brighton Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Dirt Bikes

The image above shows the stolen bikes at the location they were recovered. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 3, 2022 2:05 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) At approximately 3am Friday morning, two Honda dirt bikes were reported stolen from a residence on the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Police recovered the bikes at nearby Brighton Court Apartments on 3rd Avenue around 12 hours later. Witnesses heard individuals trying to start the bikes before ditching them along with other items. Additional thefts in the vicinity were also reported Friday. New Brighton Police are continuing to investigate.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA

