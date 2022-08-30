Read full article on original website
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Wilkinsburg man wanted in connection with police seizure of more than $120,000 worth of drugs
Police are looking for a Wilkinsburg man who they say had more than $120,000 worth of drugs at his home during a search of his house Friday. An arrest warrant was issued that day for Douglas Curry, 58, on charges of dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment and related offenses.
3 people arrested after alleged fight, attempted shooting in East Huntingdon
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved. According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg responded to a home on Porter Avenue on Aug. 31 for a report of an assault.
Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer
A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
3 arrested, $750K worth of fentanyl seized after drug bust in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN — Three people are in jail after a drug-related investigation involving multiple agencies in Butler County. Crews including the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics taskforce, Middletown City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency responded to the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown to execute a search warrant.
Police arrest 2 after seizing $22K in meth at New Kensington home
Authorities said they seized methamphetamine worth more than $22,000 and arrested two people when they carried out a search warrant Wednesday on a Seventh Street Extension home in New Kensington. Jason A. Wood, 51, and Tara Sue Gamble, 39, face felony and misdemeanor drug charges. They were arraigned Thursday, and...
Police: Man charged with felony after nearly 2 ounces of crack seized during raid in New Kensington
A New Kensington man was accused of being a drug dealer by police after nearly 2 ounces of crack cocaine was seized from his home during a raid. Alonzo Fuller, 42, of the 100 block of Catalpa Street faces a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Large drug bust in Wilkinsburg leads to 1 arrest; police still searching for another suspect
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A massive drug bust in Wilkinsburg led to felony charges against two people. In June 2022, Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills detectives and narcotics agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into 57-year-old Douglas Curry. That same month, police said Curry was stopped...
Police say guns discharged during fight at East Huntingdon home
A Verona woman who is on parole for stabbing a man outside a Westmoreland County strip club in 2018 is back behind bars on attempted homicide charges stemming from a fight in East Huntingdon, according to court papers. State police said Kristin M. Kruel, 26, of Verona, handed a pistol...
Man Faces Burglary Charges for Allegedly Trespassing at Mother’s Camp
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man is facing felony burglary and related charges for reportedly trespassing at his mother’s camp in Harmony Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jeremy Allen Hettrick, of Butler, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, August 31.
Police Investigating Case of Shaken Baby Syndrome in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, PA – Police are investigating a possible case of shaken baby syndrome after a...
WDTV
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man gets federal prison for detonating IED in Lawrenceville
A man accused of throwing an improvised explosive device onto a Lawrenceville street last year did not set out to hurt anyone, his attorney said, but was most likely carrying out a “drug-fueled, ill-conceived prank.”. Charles Baker, 35, of Lawrenceville, pleaded guilty Thursday to three federal counts, including possession...
wcn247.com
Man pleads guilty to murder in mall parking lot shooting
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in a shooting death in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania mall almost two years ago. The Tribune-Review reports that 21-year-old Lawrence Murphy of Braddock entered the plea Monday. Allegheny County prosecutors have agreed to recommend a 15- to 30-year prison sentence. Authorities said 20-year-old Saheed Gayle was shot in October 2020 at the Monroeville mall about 17 miles (27 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. Prosecutors said he argued at the mall with Murphy and a woman, followed them to the parking lot and was shot by the defendant, who turned himself in nine days later.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Hills woman charged with homicide in fatal shooting of friend's brother
A woman who told investigators that she “wasn’t going to be hit by a man” is charged with homicide in connection with a shooting Thursday at an East Hills housing complex, according to a criminal complaint filed against her. Toddia Smiley, 25, of East Hills, said she...
Man Found Shot Dead in Pittsburgh Apartment
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh police officers discovered the body of a man found shot dead...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man hospitalized after North Side shooting
A man was hospitalized Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to Pittsburgh Police. Officers were sent to the area of 100 South Commons around 10:15 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s North Side after two ShotSpotter notifications. Around the same time officers arrived on scene, dispatch notified first responders of the wounded man at a hospital.
Search for Missing Pittsburgh Woman Turns Deadly As Cops Shoot Man With Gun
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police Department officers investigating a missing person case ended up shooting...
Pitt News
Police Blotter: Aug. 25 – Aug. 31
Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Litchfield Tower A. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral. Friday, August 26. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Dirt Bikes
The image above shows the stolen bikes at the location they were recovered. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 3, 2022 2:05 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) At approximately 3am Friday morning, two Honda dirt bikes were reported stolen from a residence on the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Police recovered the bikes at nearby Brighton Court Apartments on 3rd Avenue around 12 hours later. Witnesses heard individuals trying to start the bikes before ditching them along with other items. Additional thefts in the vicinity were also reported Friday. New Brighton Police are continuing to investigate.
