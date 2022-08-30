It was a five set battle in Washington on Thursday and the Demon volleyball team didn’t have enough in the tank in a loss to Mediapolis. The seesaw affair saw Washington win the first set 25-23, lose the second 25-14, win the third 25-16, and the Bulldogs tied it up after a 25-14 fourth. Mediapolis kept that momentum into the decisive fifth set where they closed out the non-conference clash with a 15-6 triumph. The Demons had a hard time slowing down Lexie Arnold with the Bulldog having 16 kills. Washington was led by Alex Murphy with nine kills and Leighton Messinger had eight. Lauren Hinrichsen dished out 14 assists, Messinger collected 21 digs, and the team served at a 98% clip with five aces.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO