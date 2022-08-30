Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Washington Volleyball Edged By Bulldogs
It was a five set battle in Washington on Thursday and the Demon volleyball team didn’t have enough in the tank in a loss to Mediapolis. The seesaw affair saw Washington win the first set 25-23, lose the second 25-14, win the third 25-16, and the Bulldogs tied it up after a 25-14 fourth. Mediapolis kept that momentum into the decisive fifth set where they closed out the non-conference clash with a 15-6 triumph. The Demons had a hard time slowing down Lexie Arnold with the Bulldog having 16 kills. Washington was led by Alex Murphy with nine kills and Leighton Messinger had eight. Lauren Hinrichsen dished out 14 assists, Messinger collected 21 digs, and the team served at a 98% clip with five aces.
kciiradio.com
Huskie Volleyball Sweep Panthers
The start of Southeast Iowa Super Conference play went as planned for the Highland volleyball team on Thursday when the Huskies welcomed Pekin to Riverside and the clash resulted in a sweep. The Huskies squeaked out an exciting 25-23 set one win, a 25-18 victory in the second, and 25-14...
kciiradio.com
Hawks Stop Snakes in Rivalry Win
Another classic edition of the Mid-Prairie and Sigourney-Keota football rivalry played out Friday night at Dwight G. Sattler Field in Wellman with the Golden Hawks holding off a late SK push for a 23-20 victory. Things started solidly for the Snakes when Aiden McGuire recovered a fumble on the game’s opening kickoff and two plays later Jake Moore was in the end zone on a 13 yard touchdown run, leaving the score 6-0 SK after a missed extra point.
kciiradio.com
Four KCII Area Teams Attend English Valleys Tournament Saturday
The holiday weekend finds four teams from the KCII listening area on the volleyball court at the English Valleys tournament Saturday. Hillcrest Academy will be on the floor. The Ravens stand at 1-5 on the year after a sweep at the hands of the WACO Warriors in Kalona Thursday. For the season, Hillcrest is led by Claire Withrow’s 26 assists, Niva Helmuth with 15 kills and Malia Yoder’s 13 digs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Washington Thrashes Mount Pleasant in Week Two
Few things in sports are better than beating your rival. Beating your rival 12 times in a row might be one of those things. Bragging rights on the gridiron reside in Washington once again this year, as the Demons downed Mount Pleasant for the 12th straight time last night in a 54-20 victory at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Volleyball Picks Up First Win
The Lone Tree volleyball team picked up their first win of the season on Thursday when they downed Louisa-Muscatine in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown. The first home match for the Lions saw them fall in the first set 16-25, but answer back with three straight wins of 25-19, 25-11, and 25-17. Riley Krueger led the offense with 11 kills and Ella Buser added nine. Buser added 13 assists, Alex Dautremont collected 12 digs, and Cate Sexton was successful on 21 of 23 serves with three aces.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney XC Compete in Ottumwa
It was the start of the fall for the Sigourney cross country teams on Thursday when they traveled to Wildwood Park in Ottumwa for a meet hosted by Pekin. The boys and girls do not have enough for a team score, but Ellie Yates had the best Savage finish in 12th on the girls’ side with a 5K run of 22:15. Reanah Utterback tallied 38th out of 91 runners (24:17) and Addison Yates was 44th (24:46). The boys were led by Troy Klett placing 13th out of 89 clocking in at 18:02 and Dawson Meyer was 76th (24:49).
kciiradio.com
Washington and Mount Pleasant Renew Football Rivalry
Friday Nights in the fall are always special for any high school football player and maybe even more so when your rival is staring back at you on the other side of the ball. One of the better Southeast Iowa rivalries will take place in Mount Pleasant tonight when Washington makes the short drive to face the Panthers.
RELATED PEOPLE
kciiradio.com
Iowa State Extension and Outreach to Host Fall Forestry Field Day
Public and private forests across Iowa will be a part of this year’s fall forestry field days, offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The Iowa Woodland Owners Association will be offering one of these field days in Washington County on October 27th. The Iowa Woodland Owners Association is a private non-profit organization that looks to encourage the wise use and management of woodlands and related resources in Iowa.
kciiradio.com
New Play to Take Centerstage in October at Washington Community Center
The Washington Community Center will play host to another Washington Community theater production on October 14th,15th,21st,22nd, and 23rd. The title of the production is All About Agatha, a comedy set in a Salem, Massachusetts, home hundreds of years after the infamous Salem Witch Trials. Director Lynn Loula talked with KCII...
kciiradio.com
Jay Peiffer
Memorial Mass for 68-year-old Jay Peiffer of South English will be at 10:30a.m. Tuesday, September 6th at Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Cemeteries-St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Harper. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, September 5th at the church with a vigil service at 3:30 p.m. A general memorial has been established. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Jay and his family.
kciiradio.com
Single Vehicle Wreck Near Lake Darling
Yesterday morning at approximately 7:30, the Washington County Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle wreck in the 1000 Block of Highway 78 near Lake Darling. John Entsminger of Washington was driving west on Highway 78 in a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Entsminger’s vehicle left the road on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported being at the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort and locating a stolen vehicle. Forty-six-year-old Shane Matthew Fonner of Maquoketa was arrested for second-degree theft of an automobile, a Class D felony. According to Iowa law, theft of property exceeding one thousand five hundred dollars but not exceeding ten thousand dollars in value or the theft of a motor vehicle exceeding ten thousand dollars in value is theft in the second degree.
kciiradio.com
More Possible Charges Coming in Against West Chester Man
Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Wayne Milam of West Chester was initially arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for fifth-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving causing serious injury, a Class D felony, on August 30th. Milam could now also face a pair of new felony charges pending DCI lab results for operating while intoxicated, third or subsequent offense, and possible felony evading. Both of these potential charges are Class D felonies with a possible prison sentence of five years and a maximum possible fine of $7,500 each.
kciiradio.com
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Continues this Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and many celebrate with barbecues and road trips. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbus Junction Police Department and the Iowa Department of Public Safety wants to remind you that one of the deadliest and most committed, yet preventable crimes, impaired driving, has become a serious epidemic in our country.
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet Tuesday. A public forum will be held, followed by a review of the bids for pump replacement. The updates for several projects, including 3rd Street, Wastewater Plant, Water Plant, Railroad Park, Northern Heights Detention Plan, Kleopfer Street Stormwater Memo, W-61 Trimming, and County Line Estates will be discussed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Pre-trial Release for Altoona Woman Revoked After Felony Drug & Assault Charges
The Washington County Jail reported to the Johnson County Jail that they were housing an inmate who was wanted out of Iowa City. Thirty-nine-year-old Lacy Erin Debrower of Altoona was arrested in July in Washington County for possession of a controlled substance 3rd or subsequent offense, OWI 3rd or subsequent, driving while barred, assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, 5th-degree criminal mischief, operating a non-registered vehicle, and an open container violation.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Receives The Greater Jefferson County Foundation Grant
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from The Greater Jefferson County Foundation at their annual banquet in August. The Greater Jefferson County Foundation, founded in 1975, receives, accepts, and distributes funds for educational, cultural, civic, and charitable purposes for the benefit of the greater Jefferson County community.
Comments / 0