Last Season Records: Michigan 12-2; Colorado State 3-9 The Michigan Wolverines and the Colorado State Rams will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Michigan Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. After a 12-2 record last year and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, Michigan is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Colorado State has set their aspirations higher this season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO