kdll.org
Stream by stream, volunteers map the Kenai Peninsula's anadromous waters
Four-wheelers and hikers might breeze past this tributary of the Moose River — a short and wet hike away from the highway, in Sterling. But Ben Meyer, an environmental scientist for the Kenai Watershed Forum, had a suspicion: that there are salmon feeding and growing in the waters there. Last Saturday, he and two volunteers bushwhacked through the marsh to see if that was true.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU). - A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers tried to arrest him this afternoon for sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault. According to a trooper dispatch, at 1:45 p.m., investigators with the troopers child abuse investigation unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home.
I ate at Arctic Roadrunner in Alaska, and I can see why its burgers are so popular among locals
This fast-casual joint sells what Anchorage locals have voted the city's best burger, so I tried four different entrées, as well as sides and shakes.
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death in Midtown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of an adult male near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch. “At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside.” police wrote.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
alaskasnewssource.com
Labor Day Weekend Is Here
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A break in the weather provided sunshine and blue sky for southcentral, at least for the first half of Friday. A heavy dose of rain is in the weekend outlook for the southeast portion of the state.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Mayor Bronson announces plan for sheltering homeless during the winter
Since Mayor Dave Bronson shuttered the Sullivan Arena mass shelter at the end of June, a big question has lingered: Where will homeless residents go in the winter?. For now, many have turned to the Centennial Park campground, which became a makeshift homeless camp after the mayor began waiving camping fees and bussed individuals to the site this summer.
radiokenai.com
Sterling Highway Speed Limit Increased To 65MPH Between MP 58 To 76
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is increasing the speed limit between milepost 58 to 76 of the Sterling Highway, which is located from Sterling to the Skilak East Restrooms. The speed limit was 55mph, now it’s 65mph. DOT officials are asking drivers to be aware of the change and continue to drive safely and reasonably for seasonal conditions, in addition to the occasional run-in with moose, bears, and caribou.
alaskapublic.org
What will it take to solve the Anchorage school bus driver shortage? A morning ride along offers clues.
Every weekday morning around 6:30 a.m., Michael Herzog, 58, inspects a school bus at the Anchorage School District’s transportation depot. He checks the lights and the tread on the tires. Then, he gets into the driver’s seat to test the brakes. Herzog is one of more than 150...
travelness.com
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
alaskasnewssource.com
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. It’s an issue that is impacting more Alaskan families. Some of their grief is on display at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy rain for Yakutat and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 6.8 inches of rain fell over the past 30 days in Anchorage. That is nearly double what Anchorage usually sees in the month of August. Now, September is here and it is normally the wettest month. We will be monitoring how the weather pattern develops here this month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4 juveniles
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A T-bone collision at the intersection of the Glenn Highway and the Parks Highway in Palmer has seriously injured four juveniles, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that four juveniles were in a 2015 Toyota Corolla that turned left from...
seniorvoicealaska.com
Cutting wood and tending brush as a family
Author's note: Life is a journey and circumstances change, as they always do. It was with bittersweet thoughts that I recently recalled this story from 10 years ago while tending a brush pile fire with my two grandchildren, rather than my husband, Gary. He moved into the Palmer Pioneer Home in February. Our daughter and grandchildren traveled from Colorado to visit us in July.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The constant rain has made life pretty miserable for homeless people staying at the Centennial Campground in Anchorage but even those accommodations are coming to an end. The city has tentative plans to close the campground at the end of September, which is why many say the question of what comes next needs to be answered soon.
radiokenai.com
DOT To Conduct Sterling Safety Corridor Improvements From Sterling To Soldotna
The Alaska Department of Transportation is in the process of getting ready to conduct safety corridor improvements for the Sterling Highway from mile post 82.5 to 94, which is from Sterling to the Y in Soldotna. The project consists of expanding the highway from Soldotna to Sterling as a four-lane highway. Also included are a pathway and safety improvements such as continuous illumination, medians, and center turn lanes, which are funded through Alaska’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
thecentersquare.com
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
kinyradio.com
First forum for gubernatorial candidates held in Anchorage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Rep. Les Gara and former Gov. Bill Walker took part in the forum. (Screen capture courtesy ADN) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The first in a series of forums for the top candidates for Alaska governor was held Thursday in Anchorage. The forum, which was held at...
Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month
Janet Minock got a knock on her apartment door the morning of Aug. 23. It was two Anchorage Police Department officers telling her that her 35-year-old daughter, Nastashia Minock, was dead. According to Janet Minock, the police officers told her this: Nastashia was found unresponsive at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 23. […] The post Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
