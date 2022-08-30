Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man shot & killed while clearing timber in St. Clair
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Franklin County man. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it was called Friday afternoon to the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road in St. Clair. When deputies arrived, they found Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, dead at the scene. Authorities...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County teen seriously injured in Gasconade County UTV wreck
Three juveniles are injured, one seriously, in a UTV crash just west of Hermann. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13-year-old girl from Hermann was driving the UTV Sunday afternoon on Stolpe Bottom Road when she failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the edge of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.
kjluradio.com
Camden County murder suspect captured in Laclede County
A Camden County man, wanted for a murder in his hometown, is captured. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says they received word late Thursday night that Jordan Jones, 32, of Camdenton, had been taken into custody. Jones was transferred to the Camden County jail, where he’s awaiting formal charges. Jones’ vehicle, a teal, 1990s model Chevy pickup truck, was impounded.
kfmo.com
Another Charged in Bone Hole Shooting
(Desloge, MO) Another person is being charged in connection to the shooting at the Bone Hole Swimming Access Area now known as Owl Creek. 17 year old Damian Ingram, of Leadwood, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. He's still being held at the St. Francois County jail. Another man from Leadwood, 18 year old, Lane August Wills, was charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set for an initial appearance in St. Francois County Court September 7th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One man arrested after shooting in Phelps County
UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim, Timmothy Eckert's brother, suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.
3 inmates die within 2 days in Licking, Mo
LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility. The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning. Kaleb […]
kjluradio.com
Phelps County high school evacuated over bomb threat
Authorities give the all clear after a bomb threat is called in at a high school in Phelps County. The St. James Police Department says a student received a message indicating there was a bomb inside St. James High School on Thursday. Students and faculty were evacuated from the building...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfmo.com
Farris Arrested on Drug Charges
(Washington County, MO) A Mineral Point man, Michael Farris, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. Those charges stem from a traffic stop in Washington County Saturday evening. A press release from Potosi Police Department Chief, Michael Gum, indicates Farris was pulled over just after 11:15 Saturday night for a traffic stop. When officers conducted a search of Farris and his property they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous pills, and cash, all of which were seized. Farris was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
houstonherald.com
Area man faces felony charges after traffic stop in Houston
An area man faces several charges – including two felonies – following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer on June 26. Joshua D. Dorman, 24, of 32075 PR DR 6263 in Edgar Springs, is charged this week with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
houstonherald.com
Licking pair charged after allegedly stealing guns from shed at Houston
A Licking man and woman face multiple felony charges after allegedly swiping guns from a shed on a property near Houston. Michael L. Mitchell, 50, and Mikayla L. Mitchell, 27, both of 10947 Higgins Drive in Licking, are each charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and five counts of stealing a firearm (a class D felony).
kfmo.com
Farmington Man Has Rape Charges
(Farmington, MO) A man from Farmington, 28 year old Darrin Edward Stanton, is facing charges of rape in the 2nd degree. Reports show Stanton, who is in a long term care facility in Farmington, is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with another resident of the facility against her will. The incident is said to have happened in December. Stanton was booked into the St. Francois County jail on a $50,000 bond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Nine people injured, one seriously, in multi-vehicle crash along I-44 in Rolla
A Laclede County man is seriously injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Rolla. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Robert Christlieb, 28, of Falcon, was driving a semi on I-44 Friday afternoon when he rearended a pickup truck. The truck traveled off the side of the road and struck a sign. Christlieb’s semi then jackknifed, striking a minivan, pushing the van into a concrete barrier.
Kait 8
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) – Police in one Oregon County community are wanting you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting. The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway. Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near...
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
That loud boom was an F-15, not a Missouri earthquake
Reports of a loud boom came in from north St. Francis County to Iron County Tuesday evening.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
Washington Missourian
Interest in steamboat wrecks on the Missouri River up following discovery of possible steamboat wreckage near Rocheport
A yet-to-be identified steamboat was recently discovered at the bottom of the Missouri River near Rocheport, sparking renewed interest in wrecks all along the river basin. Geologists with the U.S. Geological Survey were using sonar to map endangered pallid sturgeon habitat when they discovered the sunken boat, as reported by the Columbia Missourian.
kfmo.com
Loud Boom Now Confirmed as F-15 Breaking Sound Barrier
(St. Francois County, MO) A loud boom heard and felt across the Parkland early Tuesday evening has been confirmed to be an F-15 that went supersonic across the Parkland Area. Reports came in from North St. Francois County to Iron County about a loud boom followed by a shaking of the ground. Data from the website Flightradar24 confirmed that flight went supersonic for 6 minutes from the Licking area across St. Francois County to Ste. Genevieve from 5:17pm-5:23pm CT. This data can be seen in the video below. Earlier reports indicated that this was believed to be an earthquake. Last week a similar sonic boom heard across mid-Missouri was confirmed by Boeing to be an F-15 breaking the sound barrier. KFMO/B104 News has reached out to Boeing for comment and is currently awaiting a response. We will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.
Comments / 1