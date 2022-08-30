Read full article on original website
Golden$tate
5d ago
No mammes, just get a job.... you so ungrateful lady. Just think on how your poor life was before you became famous. So stay humble heezy....
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
A killer tale or a boring mess? Netflix viewers can't decide
Netflix and Spanish TV company Telemundo will not pay “a single cent” to a former Mexican narco queen for allegedly using her image to promote a series based on her life. Sandra Ávila Beltrán, known as “The Queen Of The Pacific,” is hoping to claim a cut of the profits made by the two companies for “The Queen Of The South” series, which is based on her criminal career.
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Maria del Mar, also known as the "Queen of Ronda," is the head of an organized crime ring that smuggles illegal substances.
The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
Drought conditions has promoted Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tell beer producers to move production to Mexico's south, the Financial Times reported.
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Footage captured in 2011 by Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) shows the 'world's loneliest man' cutting down trees. The man's deceased body was discovered on 23 August 2022 in a hammock near his self-made shelter and is thought to have reached the age of 60. He was the last survivor...
Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
"Italy is in bad shape, I want to do something good and positive," Lollobrigida told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
A growing number of Americans are crossing the southern border and making Mexico their new home. CNN’s David Culver takes a look at the cause and effect of Americans settling in Mexico City.
A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
Twenty-six years of isolation. A man who was the last living member of an Indigenous tribe in Brazil has died, the country’s Indigenous agency confirmed. The man was known as the “Man of the Hole” because he would construct deep holes, including some with spikes to catch animals, according to Survival International, an organization focused on tribal rights. He also dug holes inside homes and structures to protect himself, the organization has said.
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
