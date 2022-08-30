We’re heading into Labor Day weekend and rounding up all of the best Apple deals to celebrate. First things first, we have a new all-time low on the sought-after Midnight M2 MacBook Air at $100 off alongside a wide-ranging Best Buy sale on Macs and much more. Not to mention, another chance to score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO