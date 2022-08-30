ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how watchOS 9 could be teasing the rumored Apple Watch Pro

WatchOS 9 was previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote. While this will be the operating system for the future Apple Watch Series 8, rumors also believe Apple is readying a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a new extreme sports Apple Watch model. With what Apple previewed – and what I could test so far – I do think the company is teasing the extreme sports Watch with watchOS 9.
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
Gurman: iPhone 14 Pro models to feature bigger batteries, Apple focusing on eSIM technology

Some more tidbits before the iPhone 14 event. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature bigger batteries. This would be the second year in a row that Apple increases the battery size while improving processor performance. In addition, the company seems to be focusing on eSIM technology right from the box, instead of physical SIM cards.
Apple Watch Series 7 and SE supply dwindles in lead up to Apple event

We’re less than a week away from Apple’s “Far out” special event. Much of the focus this week has been on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple is also prepping an overhaul to its entire Apple Watch lineup as well. Ahead of this, availability of the existing Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is quickly dwindling…
Best Labor Day weekend deals: M2 MacBook Air $100 off, annual Best Buy Apple sale, more

We’re heading into Labor Day weekend and rounding up all of the best Apple deals to celebrate. First things first, we have a new all-time low on the sought-after Midnight M2 MacBook Air at $100 off alongside a wide-ranging Best Buy sale on Macs and much more. Not to mention, another chance to score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
iPhone’s classic battery indicator could make a comeback for iPhone 14 Pro models

In just a few days, Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhones with the iPhone 14 series. Last-minute rumors believe the company will ditch the notch for the iPhone Pro models in regard to a hole-punch + pill cutout that will look like a pill. A report acknowledges that this new design could bring back the classic battery indicator on the status bar.
Report: People are more interested in buying Apple Car rather than a new Tesla

Apple Car is, at least, a few years away from being introduced. While Project Titan is surrounded by controversies, top executives leaving, and complete turnovers on what the Apple Car will ultimately be, a survey indicates that US customers are more interested in buying a car from the Cupertino company rather than buying a new Ford or Tesla.
Netflix ads plan launch brought forward to November, to beat Disney+ plan in December

A Netflix ads plan – in which subscribers pay a lower monthly fee in return for watching ads – will reportedly launch much earlier than previously expected. The launch is said to have been brought forward from sometime early next year to November of this year. It’s believed the company wants to introduce the ad-supported tier before Disney does the same in December …
