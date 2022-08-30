Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: These are the latest rumors before the Apple event kicks off
Three days from now, Apple will unveil the next generation of smartphones with the iPhone 14 series. While much has been rumored over this year, the week that precedes the Apple event is always full of rumors and last-minute leaks. Here’s everything that we heard about the upcoming iPhone 14 before its release.
9to5Mac
Here’s how watchOS 9 could be teasing the rumored Apple Watch Pro
WatchOS 9 was previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote. While this will be the operating system for the future Apple Watch Series 8, rumors also believe Apple is readying a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a new extreme sports Apple Watch model. With what Apple previewed – and what I could test so far – I do think the company is teasing the extreme sports Watch with watchOS 9.
Poll: What are you most excited to see at Apple’s ‘Far out’ special event?
September is finally here, and we’re just a few days away from Apple’s next special event that will take place on Wednesday, September 7. Based on rumors, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 lineup in addition to at least two new Apple Watch models next week. With that in mind, what are you most excited to see at Apple’s “Far out” event?
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
9to5Mac
Gurman: iPhone 14 Pro models to feature bigger batteries, Apple focusing on eSIM technology
Some more tidbits before the iPhone 14 event. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature bigger batteries. This would be the second year in a row that Apple increases the battery size while improving processor performance. In addition, the company seems to be focusing on eSIM technology right from the box, instead of physical SIM cards.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Why Apple should buy HOOBS and integrate Homebridge into HomeKit
I am a HomeKit veteran at this point; I’ve used just about every product that has HomeKit support that I can try without major installation (rewiring electrical outlets, changing out light switches, etc). I think it’s time for Apple to buy HOOBS and officially welcome Homebridge into the fold of HomeKit.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 7 and SE supply dwindles in lead up to Apple event
We’re less than a week away from Apple’s “Far out” special event. Much of the focus this week has been on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple is also prepping an overhaul to its entire Apple Watch lineup as well. Ahead of this, availability of the existing Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is quickly dwindling…
9to5Mac
Best Labor Day weekend deals: M2 MacBook Air $100 off, annual Best Buy Apple sale, more
We’re heading into Labor Day weekend and rounding up all of the best Apple deals to celebrate. First things first, we have a new all-time low on the sought-after Midnight M2 MacBook Air at $100 off alongside a wide-ranging Best Buy sale on Macs and much more. Not to mention, another chance to score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
iPhone’s classic battery indicator could make a comeback for iPhone 14 Pro models
In just a few days, Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhones with the iPhone 14 series. Last-minute rumors believe the company will ditch the notch for the iPhone Pro models in regard to a hole-punch + pill cutout that will look like a pill. A report acknowledges that this new design could bring back the classic battery indicator on the status bar.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 camera improvements will sell it to me; the cutout not so much
I never used to upgrade my iPhone every year, but have done so for the last three: the iPhone 11, 12, and 13. I’m fully expecting the iPhone 14 camera improvements to see this trend continue. A new look never hurts, and this year the Pro models will be...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: September 02, 2022 – iPhone 14 Plus instead of iPhone 14 Max?
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, and SE 2 latest tidbits ahead of iPhone 14 event
In three days, Apple will announce a new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and Apple Watch SE 2. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shares the latest tidbits about these new Watches ahead of the iPhone 14 event on Wednesday. While many features have been...
9to5Mac
Popular anti-spam app Truecaller gets completely rebuilt with improved filters and more
Truecaller is a popular anti-spam app that alerts users about unwanted calls and text messages. This week, the company announced a major update for the iOS version of the app, which has been completely rebuilt with improved filters and other new features. With Truecaller, users can separate important communications from...
9to5Mac
Report: People are more interested in buying Apple Car rather than a new Tesla
Apple Car is, at least, a few years away from being introduced. While Project Titan is surrounded by controversies, top executives leaving, and complete turnovers on what the Apple Car will ultimately be, a survey indicates that US customers are more interested in buying a car from the Cupertino company rather than buying a new Ford or Tesla.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch praised for saving UK man’s life after wild 48 hours when heart stopped 138 times
Apple Watch is at the center of another life-saving experience. In an incredible story, a UK man credited Apple’s wearable and heart rate features for detecting a symptomless health issue that made his heart stop 138 times in just 48 hours. Reported by The Independent via Apple Insider, David...
9to5Mac
Apple Store unionization movement continues in Oklahoma City; prepared for union-busting tactics
The Apple Store unionization movement is showing no signs of slowing, with the Penn Square store in Oklahoma City the latest to seek to join a union. Around 70% of staff have applied to join the Communications Workers of America union, and they say they are prepared for any union-busting tactics Apple may deploy …
9to5Mac
Netflix ads plan launch brought forward to November, to beat Disney+ plan in December
A Netflix ads plan – in which subscribers pay a lower monthly fee in return for watching ads – will reportedly launch much earlier than previously expected. The launch is said to have been brought forward from sometime early next year to November of this year. It’s believed the company wants to introduce the ad-supported tier before Disney does the same in December …
