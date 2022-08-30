ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg Police Seek Suspect Who Tried To Rob Subway Patron With Knife

By AJ Goldbloom
 5 days ago

Fredericksburg police are trying to identify the man who tried to rob a Subway patron while armed, officials said.

On August 29, sometime before 7:30 p.m., the suspect entered Ssubway at Central Park and showed he had a knife while demanding money from a patron, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

He then fled the scene in a light blue minivan, police reported.

Anyone with information on his identity or this incident should contact police at 540-373-3122.

Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting

A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Man Charged With Murder After Second Stabbing Victim Dies In Rockville: Police

A man is facing multiple charges - including murder - after being connected to multiple stabbings in Montgomery County, police said. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, was arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division for two alleged stabbings, including one that was fatal, on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Hungerford Drive in Rockville, according to authorities.
ROCKVILLE, CT
Child Hospitalized After Being Shot During Lexington Park Home Invasion, Sheriff Says

A 9-year-old child was shot and hospitalized in Maryland during a home invasion in St. Mary’s County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported invasion shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, where there were reports of shots fired in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Shots Fired At Woodbridge Home In Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a home in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the home in the 13700 block of Kaywood Drive after residents said shots were fired at them while they were outside of the house, according to Prince William County police. The suspect reportedly...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Two Hospitalized During Undercover Drug Sting Near Woodbridge Elementary School

Two men were hospitalized after being shot during a drug raid in Woodbridge near an elementary school, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Members of a multi-agency drug task force were conducting an undercover operation into Fentanyl distribution in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a firefight broke out near Dale City Elementary School, officials said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
