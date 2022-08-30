Fredericksburg Police Seek Suspect Who Tried To Rob Subway Patron With Knife

Fredericksburg police are trying to identify the man who tried to rob a Subway patron while armed, officials said.

On August 29, sometime before 7:30 p.m., the suspect entered Ssubway at Central Park and showed he had a knife while demanding money from a patron, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

He then fled the scene in a light blue minivan, police reported.

Anyone with information on his identity or this incident should contact police at 540-373-3122.