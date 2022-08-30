COVID lockdowns and home schooling seemed never-ending for a lot of families. But there were some silver linings. Our new research published in two papers looked at children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during lockdowns to understand what home learning was like for them. We surveyed more than 100 Australian parents of children with ADHD, asking them about the benefits, challenges and strategies they used. While this provided insights into into pandemic schooling, there are lessons here for learning beyond lockdowns. As COVID cases remain high, so too does the potential for more home learning. But parents can also use our findings...

