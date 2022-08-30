Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
MedicalXpress
Why is newborn baby skin-to-skin contact with dads and non-birthing parents important? What the science says
Soon after a baby is born, it's getting more common these days for the father or non-birthing parent to be encouraged to put the newborn directly on their chest. This skin-to-skin contact is often termed "kangaroo care," as it mimics the way kangaroos provide warmth and security to babies. Mothers...
Fast Company
The kids are not okay: When back to school collides with a youth mental health crisis
Sixteen-year-old “Jeremy” is struggling. Prior to the pandemic he was an extroverted eighth grader with a friend group of 15 to 20 people and an almost perfect GPA. Then school shut down and he spent all of ninth grade at home. Jeremy is a hands-on learner and he found paying attention to a screen difficult. Gradually, he lost touch with most of his friends. Then his family was evicted and he spent a few weeks living in a hotel.
Futurity
Music can benefit people with Alzheimer’s and caregivers
Music has benefits for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, research shows. The room transformed as an older woman danced around the skilled nursing care unit to rock ‘n’ roll hits from her youth. Her husband later took her hands and joined her in a two-step tour of the space. First-year Penn State College of Medicine medical student John Bufalini watched in awe as the couple’s joy filled the room at the assisted living facility.
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MedicalXpress
Cannabis legalization decreases the stock market value of major pharmaceutical firms
Researchers from California Polytechnic State University and The University of New Mexico find that stock market investors predict cannabis legalization will reduce conventional pharmaceutical sales by billions of dollars. In their recent study, "U.S. Cannabis Laws Projected to Cost Generic and Brand Pharmaceutical Firms Billions," published in PLOS One, Ziemowit...
How can you support kids with ADHD to learn? Parents said these 3 things help
COVID lockdowns and home schooling seemed never-ending for a lot of families. But there were some silver linings. Our new research published in two papers looked at children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during lockdowns to understand what home learning was like for them. We surveyed more than 100 Australian parents of children with ADHD, asking them about the benefits, challenges and strategies they used. While this provided insights into into pandemic schooling, there are lessons here for learning beyond lockdowns. As COVID cases remain high, so too does the potential for more home learning. But parents can also use our findings...
MedicalXpress
Researchers study gene mutations in children with 'uncombable hair syndrome'
A large international team of researchers has conducted a genotypic spectrum analysis for uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) and in so doing has found two pathogenic missense variants in PADI3 that account for the majority of cases. In their paper published in JAMA Dermatology, the group describes how they studied the genes of 107 children with the syndrome to identify its genetic roots.
MedicalXpress
Video: How staring at screens can affect your vision
More people working from home these days often means more hours looking at computer screens and mobile devices. And eye experts at Mayo Clinic say that could create some temporary vision problems. Reporter Jason Howland explains in this Mayo Clinic Minute. If you stare at a computer monitor or cellphone...
MedicalXpress
How historical precedents impeded recognition of airborne COVID-19 transmission
Millions of people have died of coronavirus infection since 2020 because influential institutions took too long to recognize that it is primarily airborne, and a new University of Colorado Boulder-led historical analysis sheds light on the delay. The authors trace this deadly resistance one hundred years back in history, to the rejection of sickly air called "miasma," the rise of germ theory and our own stubborn tendency to retain beliefs in spite of accumulating evidence to the contrary.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
psychologytoday.com
Raising Bilingual Children
Raising your child to be bilingual has many benefits and is unlikely to delay language or development in any way. If you would like to raise your child to be bilingual, research suggests that children learn best through play and social interaction. The earlier you can start, the better, but...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find cold spells in the tropics increase heart attack risk
Scientists have long known that temperature changes impact the incidence of heart attacks. However, most of the research done so far has been in temperate climates, where temperatures range widely. Now, a team of researchers has investigated how the narrow temperature ranges of a tropical climate impact the incidence of...
psychologytoday.com
How Adult Bullying Spreads to Children
Adult bullying of children can have a lasting negative effect on their mental and physical health. Researchers find elevated levels of cortisol, depression, and memory issues in bullied children. Teachers who bully children, in particular, can negatively change school culture, leading to the development of more bullying. Adults need to...
MedicalXpress
DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults
New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
infomeddnews.com
How Technology Is Facilitating Better Management of Behavioral Disorders
Behavioral disorders are a difficult thing to measure. They’re often diagnosed by observing a person’s behavior over time. It can be difficult for parents or teachers to know whether a child is experiencing normal developmental delays or something more serious. But technology is creating better ways to gather...
MedicalXpress
Classical music and white noise do not improve conflict processing–related cognitive functions
In the past, many neuroscientists have investigated the potential therapeutic value of classical music and other types of music or sounds for alleviating some of the symptoms or deficits associated with different neuropsychological disorders. While some studies have suggested that listening to classical music and white noise could improve cognitive function, these effects are still poorly understood.
MedicalXpress
Mental health expert says suicide prevention starts with talking
Suicide is preventable, but only if conversations about this taboo topic become more commonplace, according to Rheeda Walker, University of Houston psychology professor and expert on mental health and suicide prevention. Walker contends that despite an increase in suicides across the country in recent years, and more suicides than homicide deaths annually, there seems little ongoing intention to prevent suicide attempts and deaths. In 2019, one person killed themselves every 11.1 minutes in the United States.
labroots.com
Tracking, and Possibly Predicting, Childhood Tantrums
Every kid has tantrums. Parents, teachers, everyone knows it. But there’s actually a very thin, often hard-to-discern line, between a tantrum that is just part of a child’s normal behavior and a tantrum that could indicate a child is at risk of developing a mental illness in the future. In particular, anxiety and mood disorders can be predicted by tantrums. The question is, how can we keep track of these tantrums and discern an average, everyday tantrum, from a tantrum with more baggage attached to it?
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: U.S. life expectancy continued to decrease in 2021, study finds
An updated analysis of American COVID-19 deaths throughout 2021 highlights a continued drop in overall life expectancy as well as persistent disparities by race and ethnicity. Lead author Theresa Andrasfay, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, and coauthor Noreen Goldman at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs first examined the pandemic's effect on U.S. life expectancy in October 2020. Their initial study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in January 2021, showed that 2020 presented the largest single-year decline in life expectancy in at least 40 years and the lowest life expectancy estimated since 2003.
