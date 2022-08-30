ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Fire and Gov. Newsom reach tentative deal that raises pay, cuts hours

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

Cal Fire and Gov. Newsom reach tentative deal that raises pay, cuts hours

SACRAMENTO – Cal Fire and Gov. Gavin Newsom's office have reached a tentative deal to help boost pay while cutting hours and striking a better work-life balance for the state's firefighting crews.

The two-year contract would essentially give firefighters three raises over the course of a year and would shorten those long shifts they work by 6 hours by Nov. 2024.

Firefighters would get a 2.5 percent raise that's retroactive to July 1, plus a 2-percent raise Jan. 1 of next year. They would then get another 2 percent increase in July 2023

Union officials representing Cal Fire say the deal is a big step that could help recruiting efforts – and give people a bigger incentive to stay with Cal Fire.

"Currently, Cal Fire works a 72-hour work week, which means we work three days on duty, 24 hours a day," said Cal Fire Local 2881 President Tim Edwards. "But the average person, because we're so short, staffed works four to five days. That's not even concerning a fire. "

If this deal gets the green light, it would increase state spending by $126 million a year starting in 2024.

Legislators have until Wednesday to sign off on the agreement. Then the union will present it to its 8,100 members who have 60 days to ratify it.

CBS Sacramento

New Contract For Cal Fire Means Higher Pay Less Hours

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new CAL Fire contract has gone to Gov. Newsom's desk for signing after passing through the legislature. If agreed upon by the Governor and the agencies union, the contract could mean higher pay and a reduction in work days for firefighters."The last five years have pretty much been non-stop," said 20-year CAL Fire veteran Captain Chris Placke who explains fire season is now year round."I have a four and 7-year-old, and when I'm telling them goodbye and your kids asking when you'll be home, and you can't answer that question, it's very difficult," Chris Placke.But a new...
POLITICS
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom's mental health care plan for homeless advances

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial proposal to steer homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment cleared the state Assembly on Tuesday and is on its way to becoming law despite objections from civil liberties advocates who fear it will be used to force unhoused residents into care they don't want.Homeless people with severe mental health disorders often cycle among the streets, jail and hospitals, with no one entity responsible for their well-being. They can be held against their will at a psychiatric hospital for up to 72 hours. But once stabilized, a person who agrees to continue...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars.But the state won't force automakers to participate in any equity programs designed to ensure people of all income levels can buy electric cars."This rule had the opportunity to really set the path for lower-income households to have increased access and affordability (for) electric vehicles, but it missed the mark," said Roman Partida-Lopez, legal counsel for transportation equity with The Greenlining...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California power grid operator braces for long heat wave, issues Flex Alert

SACRAMENTO -- Operators of California's power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen.The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came as excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and up into the Central Valley, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week.The California Independent System Operator said in issuing the "Flex Alert" that high temperatures were pushing up energy demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and tightening available power supplies."Additional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento, CA
