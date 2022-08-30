ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Gen X and elder millennials who 'sacrificed' to pay off their student loans have a complicated view of Biden's debt forgiveness: 'Are they going to give me a $20,000 tax credit? No they aren't.'

By Jacob Zinkula
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWSgq_0hayvwkD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJJRJ_0hayvwkD00
President Joe Biden.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Not everyone rejoiced when Biden announced up to $20,000 in federal student-debt relief.
  • Some who already paid off their loans say the decision was unfair or sends the wrong message.
  • Others are happy for those experiencing relief but wish they could also be rewarded for their sacrifices.

Millions of Americans breathed a sigh of relief last Wednesday when President Joe Biden announced the cancellation of up to $20,000 in federal student-loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

But many Americans who have already repaid their student loans felt a stab to the heart.

Angie Statham, 48, of Plainfield, Indiana, began her college education over 20 years ago, accumulating more than $29,000 in student loan debt, as Insider verified. Though she said repaying the loans was "incredibly hard," her balance hit zero in 2015.

As a single mom, Statham said she worked two jobs that kept her away from her daughter for long hours. To get by, she lived in tiny apartments, drove "beater cars," earned extra cash through yard sales, and hardly ever took a vacation.

While Statham said she has "so much joy" for everyone who will benefit from student debt cancellation, she wishes more could be done to make college more affordable for "everyone." She also said the Biden administration overlooked all the people like herself who sacrificed to repay their loans. As a Pell Grant recipient , she may have been eligible to have up to $20,000 of her loans canceled under Biden's plan.

"I do not feel it is fair to those of us who took out student loans and have sacrificed, whose children or spouse have also sacrificed, to pay off our loans in full," she said.

President Biden's announcement on student-debt cancellation and reform last week has sparked a wide range of responses. While many people were thrilled to have their debt burdens eased, others said the president didn't go far enough. Some Americans — including those that took out student loans with private lenders or exceeded the income threshold — felt left out, and many have argued Biden's plan wouldn't address the root problem of college affordability. Others, who worked hard to repay their loans, have characterized the decision as unfair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxyCX_0hayvwkD00
Angie Statham.

Angie Statham

'Is the government going to write off my mortgage?'

For Statham, it's not just the money she put toward her loan repayments that she can't get back. It's the vacations, movies, and restaurants she might have been able to enjoy with her daughter — as well as the more stress-free life she would have experienced — if her student debt wasn't weighing her down.

Roughly 20 million federal student-loan borrowers could see their balances wiped out under Biden's proposal, leaving double that amount still saddled with student debt. These loans are the second-largest category of consumer debt, behind mortgages, accounting for roughly 10% of total household debt. The average borrower owes nearly $30,000 , but some have seen their loan balances go up — not down — as accruing interest expenses make this debt feel inescapable for many.

Statham would love to receive some sort of compensation from the government, but she knows that isn't going to happen. She believes cancellation ultimately sends the wrong message.

"If you can't afford to pay back a loan, maybe you shouldn't have agreed to its terms in the first place," she said. "Is the government now going to write off my mortgage? Are they going to give me a $20,000 tax credit ? No, they aren't. Unfortunately, I feel this is just another way to excuse irresponsibility."

Colleges 'should pay back what they are stealing from people'

Micah Wyman, 42, of northern Indiana, only attended college for two years but said he has helped his wife pay off roughly $22,000 in student-loan debt.

In order to make payments, Wyman said he and his wife put off having kids until all their debt was paid off and cut back on vacations. He said finally paying off all the debt after seven years was a "satisfying feeling."

Wyman said President Biden's decision was "dictatorial" and doesn't believe the president has the power to cancel student debt. While the Trump administration concluded that it did not have the authority to cancel student debt, the Biden administration found this determination to be " substantively incorrect. " The legal issue boils down to the 2003 Heroes Act, which gives the government authority to relieve debt during national emergencies.

Wyman doesn't expect the government to compensate him for the student loans he's already paid off.

"It should come from these colleges that have these huge endowments," he said. "They should pay back what they are stealing from people, just to keep the government afloat."

Andrew Thrasher, 35, of Indiana, says his family helped with college tuition expenses "to some degree" but that he left college with student debt that he has since paid off. He thinks student-debt cancellation is a poor use of government funds and an attempt by Democrats to "bolster poll numbers" ahead of the midterm elections.

"This doesn't solve any underlying problems with education costs," he said. "And even more important, it doesn't help millions of Americans who truly do need financial assistance and did not seek higher education."

While the details remain to be seen, President Biden wrote on Twitter Monday that he plans to hold "colleges accountable for jacking up costs," suggesting additional plans could be in the works to combat the cost of higher education.

Rather than cancel debt, Thrasher thinks money should be put toward the financial education of high-school students to help them make better financial decisions as adults when it comes to budgeting , saving , and investing.

"If we're going to spend government money, it should be used to make advancement in solving a problem," he said. "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Sharee B.

58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt

A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
BOSTON, MA
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Hill

Biden plans 4.6 percent average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

President Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a 4.6 percent average pay raise for civilian federal employees in 2023. In a letter announcing the plans to Congress, the president noted “growing recruitment and retention challenges” for federal agencies and “eroded compensation” in federal positions. For civilian...
POLITICS
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Debt Forgiveness#College Loans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Mortgages
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
The Hill

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
COLLEGES
Business Insider

Business Insider

597K+
Followers
39K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy