ARSON: PA Freight Company Employee Starts 3 Fires Causing Shutdown, Report Says

Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton Photo Credit: Facebook/Anthony Dick

An employee at a Pennsylvania freight company allegedly started three separate fires at his workplace, causing serious damage and a temporary closure of the business, WFMZ reports.

Workers at Estes Express Lines in Mahoning Township told police they saw Anthony Dick, 39, dousing a fire after leaving the bathroom on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the outlet reports.

Other workers reportedly saw Dick, of Lehighton, extinguishing a blaze in two other areas of the building, totaling three fires in the same day.

Five trailers and other parts of the building were damaged in the fire. Dick was charged with two counts of arson and risking a catastrophe, according to WNEP.

