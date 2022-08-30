A recent cooperative venture has resulted in an exciting new opportunity for birdwatchers in the eastern Upper Peninsula. With the help of several partners, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has developed the Shore-to-Shore Birding Trail, which is a driving/walking/birding experience that covers more than 400 miles and 40 birding points of interest throughout parts of Chippewa, Schoolcraft, Luce and Mackinac counties.

