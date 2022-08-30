Read full article on original website
Birding shore to shore
A recent cooperative venture has resulted in an exciting new opportunity for birdwatchers in the eastern Upper Peninsula. With the help of several partners, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has developed the Shore-to-Shore Birding Trail, which is a driving/walking/birding experience that covers more than 400 miles and 40 birding points of interest throughout parts of Chippewa, Schoolcraft, Luce and Mackinac counties.
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
Michigan receives primacy over Class II injection wells
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today that effective August 29, 2022 the state has assumed primary regulation of Class II Underground Injection Control (UIC) wells. Class II UIC wells are related to oil and natural gas injection activities. On July 28, 2022 the U.S....
