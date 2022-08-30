Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular Raises Over $28,000
The third-annual Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular, which took place Aug. 26-27 at All Seasons Arena in Mankato, raised a total of $28,432 and 1,340 pounds of food and supplies for Echo Food Shelf in Mankato. The primary event goal was to raise $22,000 in 2022. “We are extremely grateful...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Mankato is Sept. 10
The Alzheimer’s Association invites Greater Mankato Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in its Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the School Sisters of Notre Dame – Good Counsel Hill, 170 Good Counsel Dr., Mankato, MN 56001. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. with the walk to follow. Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $120,000 goal. Registration is free.
BEC Sheriff’s Office In Process of Implementing Body Camera Policy
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of purchasing body-worn cameras. A written policy must be in place before this technology can be implemented (MN Statute 626.8743). The public is invited and encouraged to review the proposed policy and provide input through Monday, September 26th, 2022,...
