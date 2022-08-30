The Alzheimer’s Association invites Greater Mankato Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in its Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the School Sisters of Notre Dame – Good Counsel Hill, 170 Good Counsel Dr., Mankato, MN 56001. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. with the walk to follow. Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $120,000 goal. Registration is free.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO