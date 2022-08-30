Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Police surprise armed Decatur meth dealer with home raid, affidavit says
DECATUR — Police report surprising a Decatur drug dealer when they raided his home and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine pills and an illegally-owned gun. A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
foxillinois.com
Woman charged with stealing from band boosters
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville woman is behind bars after police say she stole funds from a band boosters account. Bobbi J. Ward, 46, of Taylorville, is charged with stealing more than $10,000, along with deceptive practices. The Taylorville Community School District contacted the Taylorville Police Department regarding...
wmay.com
Juvenile Wounded In Springfield Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Pope and Spruce around 9:30pm Friday, and found the victim. Newschannel 20 reports the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other immediate information available about the incident or...
police1.com
Arrests made in firearm theft ring targeting Ill. police squad cars
DECATUR, Ill. — Police said they have broken up a Central Illinois burglary ring that sought to steal weapons from cop cars, and one of the suspects tried to escape by scrambling through an interview room ceiling in the Macon County Sheriff's Office headquarters. That suspect, an 18-year-old man...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Pana Police make burglary arrest
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police Department arrested a man they suspect was responsible for multiple break-ins. Nathaniel Bain of Pana was arrested in connection to a burglary at Shasteen’s Citgo gas station and convenience store on August 31st. After the back entrance of the store was kicked in, officers responded to the burglary alarm […]
Decatur man arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest on a preliminary charge of attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on Saturday. Officers said a 27-year-old woman arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital around noon with head injuries that were considered to be life-threatening. Detectives from the Decatur Police Department were assigned to investigate […]
foxillinois.com
Police search for woman in Tractor Supply store theft
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Clinton Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of being involved in retail theft. Police say the woman was seen at Tractor Supply in Clinton on August 30. She is described as a white woman in her early 20s who has...
New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to […]
foxillinois.com
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
wlds.com
Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries
A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
Man sentenced for role in restaurant fight
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in fight outside a Moweaqua restaurant in May. Timothy Sutton, 27, was convicted of aggravated battery and sentenced on Wednesday. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said police determined a member of Sutton’s family was at Crawford’s […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 55 Years In Death Of U.S. Marshal
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the death of a U.S. marshal who attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. 43-year-old Floyd Brown was convicted in April of multiple charges stemming from the 2019 incident that began at a Rockford hotel. Members of the U.S. marshal’s fugitive task force attempted to arrest Brown in his third-floor hotel room, but he fired multiple shots through the door and wall, narrowly missing the officers. Brown then jumped out the window and confronted Deputy Marshal Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple blunt injuries...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 1 dead in pedestrian-motorcycle crash
UPDATE (12:30 a.m.) - Pedestrian dies from injuries in a crash with a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway, between East Empire and Eastland Drive, Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office said late Friday night. The pedestrian, whose name is not being released, was pronounced...
WAND TV
Shelbyville man arrested on 37 drug, weapons charges
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man is facing 37 counts of drug and weapons charges. Dagan Traylor, 32, was charged as a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation. An operation was conducted on August 29 by members of the East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the...
wmay.com
Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements
Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
