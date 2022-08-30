ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of abused and neglected beagles arrive in Maine to find new homes

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Thousands of beagles who were abused neglected at a breeding facility in Virginia are on their way to finding new homes. “We’re really honored to play a part of these beagles final destination to our state to find them wonderful homes here," said Jeana Roth with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
Thank-A-Vet: Wayne Thibodeau

PORTLAND (WGME) -- CBS13 is honoring Maine veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring Wayne Thibodeau. Wayne's grandkids, Nichole, Carl and Cohen, say he is their rock and has always been there when they needed him. Wayne served three years in Vietnam,...
