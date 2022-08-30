Read full article on original website
Maine Turnpike slammed with traffic as families come up for Labor Day weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Even with higher-than-normal gas prices, roads are expected to be packed this Labor Day weekend. Families are flocking to Maine to squeeze out one last weekend of summer. Many school districts throughout New England start the fall semester Monday. Right now, families are heading to their camps,...
Dozens of abused and neglected beagles arrive in Maine to find new homes
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Thousands of beagles who were abused neglected at a breeding facility in Virginia are on their way to finding new homes. “We’re really honored to play a part of these beagles final destination to our state to find them wonderful homes here," said Jeana Roth with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
Thank-A-Vet: Wayne Thibodeau
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CBS13 is honoring Maine veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring Wayne Thibodeau. Wayne's grandkids, Nichole, Carl and Cohen, say he is their rock and has always been there when they needed him. Wayne served three years in Vietnam,...
With no agreement met, 700 Pennsylvania nursing home workers go on strike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The morning of Sept. 2, about 700 workers from 14 nursing homes walked out of their jobs in Pennsylvania. Contract negotiations began Sept. 1 and did not come to a resolution even into the early hours of the next day. Photos and video on social...
Group behind cruise ship restrictions referendum pulls support, question remains on ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The group behind four referendum questions on the November ballot in Portland has pulled its support for one of those questions after announcing a "compromise" this week. The question, which will still go before voters in November, centered around restricting the number of passengers who are allowed...
