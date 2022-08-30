Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
90-year-old man vanishes overnight in Richmond, KSP investigates
ROCKCASTLE, Ky. (WEHT/FOX 56) – Police are asking for assistance finding a Mount Vernon man who went missing from a Richmond home Saturday night. Kentucky State Police said an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man.
WKYT 27
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
WTVQ
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
foxlexington.com
What’s being done to combat Lexington’s rise in violence?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington has seen 33 homicides so far in 2022 nearing last year’s record of 37, with 12 people shot in less than a week. The violence is never too far from the mind of community activist Ronnie Woolfolk. Permanent scars, both mental and...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
foxlexington.com
2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
foxlexington.com
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
Montgomery County man arrested after investigation around missing girl
A Jeffersonville man was arrested on Aug. 25 after an investigation surrounding a missing girl.
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
WKYT 27
Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
WKYT 27
Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details on a situation in Lexington where police shot a man. Police say two officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Jennifer Road around 9:20 Thursday night. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says the officers were called out for a report of a stolen vehicle. That vehicle was reported to have also contained a firearm.
wtloam.com
Police Arrest Two Men Connected To Recent ATM Thefts
Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief. Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond. Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail. Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash. Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.
WKYT 27
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
foxlexington.com
2 arrested in Fayette Mall shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting at Fayette Mall. Marquis Tompkins, 23, and Dayron Parks, 22, were both arrested for their roles in the shooting in a Fayette Mall parking lot. At around 4:24 p.m. on Aug....
WKYT 27
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
foxlexington.com
Sisters and Supporters working against gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Several shootings this week in Lexington highlight the ongoing rise in gun violence in Lexington with one shooting leading to a father of five being killed. early Wednesday. FOX 56 sat down with Sisters and Supporters Working Against Gun Violence, known as SWAG in...
foxlexington.com
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
