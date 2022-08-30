ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myfox28columbus.com

Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle S. Officials said...
myfox28columbus.com

Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
myfox28columbus.com

3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teens suffered minor injuries after someone shot at their vehicle, but investigators aren't certain what happened. Columbus police said the shooting happened overnight near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The victims, ages 15, 16, and 18, reportedly gave police "evasive" and "inconsistent" descriptions...
myfox28columbus.com

Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
myfox28columbus.com

'Stuff the Puff Showdown' Oktoberfest preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Oktoberfest is almost here, celebrating 56 years of festivities. Oktoberfest executive director Carla Epler gives Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Jackie Orozco, and Karaline Cohen a preview of this year's Oktoberfest "Stuff the Puff Showdown" cream puff competition. Columbus Oktoberfest begins on Friday, Sept....
myfox28columbus.com

First Scores: Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Big Walnut 59 - Beechcroft 24. Huber Heights 10 - Pickerington Central 9. Pickerington North 18-...
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Paisley from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering brought in a playful dog this morning to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Paisley! She is a 7-month-old mix breed who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. She is looking for her fur-ever home!. She loves to play chase and...
myfox28columbus.com

Mom apologizes for run away son now accused of stealing and crashing cars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom who says her son ran away in April, is now fighting to get her teenager back home. "I filed a missing person's report and let the police know," Shauntasia said, as she talked about her son Amari, 14, who she says she has not seen since he left home in April.
myfox28columbus.com

Exploring the outdoors around Central Ohio with Coyote Peterson

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Summer is winding down, but there’s still plenty of time for outdoor adventures. Coyote Peterson, Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube’s Brave Wilderness and Experience Columbus summer ambassador shares the best ways to enjoy the outdoors in Columbus!
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Stadium usher shares new 'Buckeye Tailgate' book ahead of kickoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trevor Zahara, author of the book "Confessions of an OSU Usher," recently completed a second book titled Kick Off Buckeye Usher Journal II – “Buckeye Tailgate”!. This second book takes readers inside some of the most exciting tailgates that are built in...
myfox28columbus.com

Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
