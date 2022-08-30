Read full article on original website
Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle S. Officials said...
Columbus Urban League holds forum with city leaders following latest shooting by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As members of the community are demanding answers following the fatal shooting death of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer, some city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther called for patience and time from the community. City leaders like Columbus Police chief Elaine Bryant, Congresswoman Joyce...
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teens suffered minor injuries after someone shot at their vehicle, but investigators aren't certain what happened. Columbus police said the shooting happened overnight near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The victims, ages 15, 16, and 18, reportedly gave police "evasive" and "inconsistent" descriptions...
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
'Stuff the Puff Showdown' Oktoberfest preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Oktoberfest is almost here, celebrating 56 years of festivities. Oktoberfest executive director Carla Epler gives Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Jackie Orozco, and Karaline Cohen a preview of this year's Oktoberfest "Stuff the Puff Showdown" cream puff competition. Columbus Oktoberfest begins on Friday, Sept....
Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after fatal Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered at Columbus Division of Police headquarters Friday to demand changes following the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis by an officer. Some of the protesters were with Justice Unity and Social Transformation (J.U.S.T.). The group demands the firing and arrest of Officer Ricky Anderson...
18-year-old accused of firing gun near Groveport football game federally charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old recently indicted on state charges in connection with gunshots near a Groveport Madison High School football game is now charged in federal court. James Keys faces charges of possessing a firearm not registered to them and possession of a machine gun. The Bureau...
Body of missing 4-year-old girl recovered from pond, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said the body of a missing 4-year-old girl was recovered Saturday from a retention pond of an apartment complex. Ester Mutivito, 4, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road. Her body was recovered...
Attorney says police officer thought his life was in danger when he shot Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While protests are being planned this weekend following the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. We are hearing from lawyers for the Lewis family as well as for the man who shot him, Officer Rick Anderson. Defense attorney Mark Collins said Friday that Anderson is having...
'Mission accomplished': Last group of beagles removed from Virginia mass breeding facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Human Society of the United States said Thursday it has completed its mission to remove nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. The humane society said the Envigo breeding facility bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
First Scores: Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Big Walnut 59 - Beechcroft 24. Huber Heights 10 - Pickerington Central 9. Pickerington North 18-...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Paisley from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering brought in a playful dog this morning to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Paisley! She is a 7-month-old mix breed who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. She is looking for her fur-ever home!. She loves to play chase and...
Mom apologizes for run away son now accused of stealing and crashing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom who says her son ran away in April, is now fighting to get her teenager back home. "I filed a missing person's report and let the police know," Shauntasia said, as she talked about her son Amari, 14, who she says she has not seen since he left home in April.
Exploring the outdoors around Central Ohio with Coyote Peterson
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Summer is winding down, but there’s still plenty of time for outdoor adventures. Coyote Peterson, Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube’s Brave Wilderness and Experience Columbus summer ambassador shares the best ways to enjoy the outdoors in Columbus!
A house divided for couple watching Ohio State Notre Dame season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The one thing Ohio State and Notre Dame have in common, both teams have loyal fans. And that loyalty is causing quite a stir in some households this week. The Football Fever | History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 2006 Fiesta Bowl. Abbey Bartosiak and Quentin...
Ohio Stadium usher shares new 'Buckeye Tailgate' book ahead of kickoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trevor Zahara, author of the book "Confessions of an OSU Usher," recently completed a second book titled Kick Off Buckeye Usher Journal II – “Buckeye Tailgate”!. This second book takes readers inside some of the most exciting tailgates that are built in...
Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
Game day forecast: scattered showers expected for Ohio State-Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Those heading to Ohio Stadium for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame will want to keep the rain gear on hand. Watch The Football Fever pregame show at 11 a.m. here. For those tailgating ahead of the game, scattered showers and thunderstorms...
Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 18-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Thursday night on Hubbard Road near Lake Darby. Faith Louise Jean Trischler, 18, was last seen around 7 p.m. walking southbound on Hubbard Road wearing red, white and blue. The...
