Indiana State

Where to find Spirit Halloween stores this year in Indiana

By Beth Finello
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

Halloween is just a little over two months away, which means Spirit Halloween stores are beginning to pop up and open! In fact, several Spirit Halloween stores are opening Tuesday across Indiana.

Locations in Noblesville, Indianapolis, Plainfield, Kokomo, Muncie, Lafayette and Terre Haute are opening Tuesday, just to name a few! According to the store locator on Spirit Halloween’s website , no specific date has been set for other locations to open, just sometime in September.

On the store locator, you can also see what each store used to be. The Speedway location opens in September and is located at the former location of The Avenue.

The Fort Wayne location used to be Pier 1 and opens Tuesday at 11 a.m.

According to Spirit Halloween’s website, they have over 1,400 stores across the United States, making them the largest Halloween retailer in North America.

Some new items you can find at stores this year include:

• Dino Ranch
• Bluey
• Encanto
• The Incredibles
• Ted Lasso
• The Wizard of Oz
• Squid Game
• Yellowstone

WEHT/WTVW

Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Partnership with brewers and wineries announced to get poll workers

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Secretary of State, Michael Adams, is renewing his partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to promote poll worker recruitment, joined now by Kentucky wineries. A news release says Adams launched his “SOS From Your SOS” campaign in 2020 to recruit poll workers after thousands of volunteers across the state – mostly […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live? The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in places like ditches, open septic systems, […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County man. Investigators revealed Cletus L. Gentry, 90-years-old from Mt. Vernon, Ky., was last seen at […]
RICHMOND, KY
