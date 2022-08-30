ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle S. Officials said...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teens suffered minor injuries after someone shot at their vehicle, but investigators aren't certain what happened. Columbus police said the shooting happened overnight near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The victims, ages 15, 16, and 18, reportedly gave police "evasive" and "inconsistent" descriptions...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Celebrating Hispanic heritage month in style with an annual fundraiser that's empowering young women in Columbus. Proyecto Mariposas founder Yahaira Rose and former participant Gabby Antezana discuss the "Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
WSYX ABC6

'Stuff the Puff Showdown' Oktoberfest preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Oktoberfest is almost here, celebrating 56 years of festivities. Oktoberfest executive director Carla Epler gives Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Jackie Orozco, and Karaline Cohen a preview of this year's Oktoberfest "Stuff the Puff Showdown" cream puff competition. Columbus Oktoberfest begins on Friday, Sept....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Protests planned in Columbus demanding justice for Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several protests are planned for the weekend demanding justice for Donovan Lewis after he was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer. The Columbus-based nonprofit, J.U.S.T, Justice, Unity, & Social Transformation, has helped organize three rallies starting on Friday. A spokesperson for J.U.S.T. said...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Donovan Lewis to be laid to rest on September 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer who was serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment. Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson early Tuesday morning. Lewis was unarmed and in bed when he was shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Klein
WSYX ABC6

First Scores: Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Big Walnut 59 - Beechcroft 24. Huber Heights 10 - Pickerington Central 9. Pickerington North 18-...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Southpark Apartment
WSYX ABC6

Exploring the outdoors around Central Ohio with Coyote Peterson

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Summer is winding down, but there’s still plenty of time for outdoor adventures. Coyote Peterson, Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube’s Brave Wilderness and Experience Columbus summer ambassador shares the best ways to enjoy the outdoors in Columbus!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WSYX ABC6

Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Everything you need to know about the OSU-ND game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for Ohio State-Notre Dame content? We've got you covered. Below are links to recaps of each game in the series history, position-by-position lists of OSU's best players ever and much more. And of course, here's the gameday forecast. Ohio State-Notre Dame Series History. +...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy