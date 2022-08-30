Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle S. Officials said...
WSYX ABC6
3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teens suffered minor injuries after someone shot at their vehicle, but investigators aren't certain what happened. Columbus police said the shooting happened overnight near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The victims, ages 15, 16, and 18, reportedly gave police "evasive" and "inconsistent" descriptions...
WSYX ABC6
Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Celebrating Hispanic heritage month in style with an annual fundraiser that's empowering young women in Columbus. Proyecto Mariposas founder Yahaira Rose and former participant Gabby Antezana discuss the "Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco...
WSYX ABC6
27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
WSYX ABC6
'Stuff the Puff Showdown' Oktoberfest preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Oktoberfest is almost here, celebrating 56 years of festivities. Oktoberfest executive director Carla Epler gives Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Jackie Orozco, and Karaline Cohen a preview of this year's Oktoberfest "Stuff the Puff Showdown" cream puff competition. Columbus Oktoberfest begins on Friday, Sept....
WSYX ABC6
Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after fatal Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered at Columbus Division of Police headquarters Friday to demand changes following the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis by an officer. Some of the protesters were with Justice Unity and Social Transformation (J.U.S.T.). The group demands the firing and arrest of Officer Ricky Anderson...
WSYX ABC6
Protests planned in Columbus demanding justice for Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several protests are planned for the weekend demanding justice for Donovan Lewis after he was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer. The Columbus-based nonprofit, J.U.S.T, Justice, Unity, & Social Transformation, has helped organize three rallies starting on Friday. A spokesperson for J.U.S.T. said...
WSYX ABC6
Donovan Lewis to be laid to rest on September 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer who was serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment. Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson early Tuesday morning. Lewis was unarmed and in bed when he was shot.
WSYX ABC6
18-year-old accused of firing gun near Groveport football game federally charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old recently indicted on state charges in connection with gunshots near a Groveport Madison High School football game is now charged in federal court. James Keys faces charges of possessing a firearm not registered to them and possession of a machine gun. The Bureau...
WSYX ABC6
Body of missing 4-year-old girl recovered from pond, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said the body of a missing 4-year-old girl was recovered Saturday from a retention pond of an apartment complex. Ester Mutivito, 4, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road. Her body was recovered...
WSYX ABC6
'Mission accomplished': Last group of beagles removed from Virginia mass breeding facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Human Society of the United States said Thursday it has completed its mission to remove nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. The humane society said the Envigo breeding facility bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
WSYX ABC6
First Scores: Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Big Walnut 59 - Beechcroft 24. Huber Heights 10 - Pickerington Central 9. Pickerington North 18-...
WSYX ABC6
Mom apologizes for run away son now accused of stealing and crashing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom who says her son ran away in April, is now fighting to get her teenager back home. "I filed a missing person's report and let the police know," Shauntasia said, as she talked about her son Amari, 14, who she says she has not seen since he left home in April.
WSYX ABC6
Exploring the outdoors around Central Ohio with Coyote Peterson
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Summer is winding down, but there’s still plenty of time for outdoor adventures. Coyote Peterson, Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube’s Brave Wilderness and Experience Columbus summer ambassador shares the best ways to enjoy the outdoors in Columbus!
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Stadium usher shares new 'Buckeye Tailgate' book ahead of kickoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trevor Zahara, author of the book "Confessions of an OSU Usher," recently completed a second book titled Kick Off Buckeye Usher Journal II – “Buckeye Tailgate”!. This second book takes readers inside some of the most exciting tailgates that are built in...
WSYX ABC6
Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: When to plant mums to ensure they last all season in your garden
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Our great fall weather rolls on! Darby Creek Nursery is bringing out more mums each day as they start blooming. Keep in mind, they are your best place to find late-blooming mums so you have color through November to Thanksgiving, while the ones you buy at a big box store will be wilted long before.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 18-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Thursday night on Hubbard Road near Lake Darby. Faith Louise Jean Trischler, 18, was last seen around 7 p.m. walking southbound on Hubbard Road wearing red, white and blue. The...
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Everything you need to know about the OSU-ND game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for Ohio State-Notre Dame content? We've got you covered. Below are links to recaps of each game in the series history, position-by-position lists of OSU's best players ever and much more. And of course, here's the gameday forecast. Ohio State-Notre Dame Series History. +...
