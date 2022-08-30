Read full article on original website
How good will NY Jets CB Sauce Gardner be as a rookie?
Sauce Gardner has a great chance of becoming a star at some point in the future. But will he be dominant in his very first season?. Chosen fourth overall in the 2022 NFL draft, New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is widely expected to become a high-level NFL cornerback someday. However, cornerback is one of the toughest positions in the NFL for a rookie. We typically see young corners take a few years before they become the player they will be throughout their prime.
What C.J. Mosley’s restructured contract really means for NY Jets
The Jets were sorely lacking in cap space after roster cutdowns and practice squad signings. Today’s New York Jets move was basically made three years ago. As first reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets have restructured linebacker C.J. Mosley‘s contract. Tweets soon followed from members of...
A familiar Jets believer is lone NFL.com expert to predict win vs. Ravens
Only 1 of 10 NFL.com experts thinks the New York Jets will beat the Baltimore Ravens, and Jets fans know him well. The New York Jets‘ 2022 season opener is closing in quickly. Just eight days from now, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will charge into MetLife Stadium as 6.5-point road favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Why keeping Tony Adams was the right call for NY Jets | Film
NY Jets safety Tony Adams deserved to make the team based on his sneaky-good preseason film. When evaluating the New York Jets‘ roster after free agency and the NFL Draft, a few glaring needs remained, including the safety position. While the Jets were able to land Jordan Whitehead –...
The NY Jets roster has 1 non-negotiable hole left to fill
It’s non-negotiable: Joe Douglas has to fix this lingering New York Jets roster hole. Only seven days remain until the New York Jets kick off their 2022 season with a MetLife Stadium battle against the Baltimore Ravens. But there’s still one gaping hole left on the roster that general...
