Sauce Gardner has a great chance of becoming a star at some point in the future. But will he be dominant in his very first season?. Chosen fourth overall in the 2022 NFL draft, New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is widely expected to become a high-level NFL cornerback someday. However, cornerback is one of the toughest positions in the NFL for a rookie. We typically see young corners take a few years before they become the player they will be throughout their prime.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO