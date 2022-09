DENVER — Denver finished the summer of 2022 as the third-hottest summer on record. In meteorological record keeping, the last day of summer is Aug. 31. That way there are always 92 days to make a fair comparison through time. The summer would always have a different number of days if astrological seasons were used, because the solstices and equinoxes can be on different dates from year to year.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO