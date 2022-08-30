Read full article on original website
KSP Post 4 troopers arrest over 300 in August, including 21 impaired drivers
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its August Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,066 citations and arrested 21 impaired drivers. Opened 41 criminal cases, made 307 arrests and served 97 criminal court documents. Cited 490 speeders and...
Elderly Scottsville man killed when drunk driver runs red light
A woman has been arrested and charged with killing an elderly Scottsville man in a drunk driving crash. The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded Thursday morning at approximately 8:15 to the intersection of Hwy 31-E and Hwy 100 on the report of a two-vehicle accident. Police said the investigation...
Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A catalytic converter theft investigation landed a Glasgow man behind bars. Officers responded to Gillie Hyde about catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. According to a news release, officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow. Officers were able to retrieve the stolen catalytic converters...
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
Man arrested after Grayson Co. deputies find excessive amount of opiate pills during traffic stop
A man has been arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after deputies found a smorgasbord of pills during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Sunday evening at approximately 9:15, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt conducted a traffic stop near the 109-mile marker of the eastbound parkway on a 2012 Mazda CX-7 with an inoperable tail light, according to the arrest citation.
Louisville judge sets bond for man charged in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 earlier this week appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. A Louisville judge set Thomas Catalina's bond at $250,000 and said, if posted, he would be placed into the home incarceration program. Catalina has...
DCSO investigates dead woman found near pond
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road.
Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of truck, trailer from Dundee
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck and trailer. According to Ohio Co. Sheriff Tracy Beatty, on Tuesday morning at approximately 3:00, a Silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 (headline photo) and a black 10-foot trailer with a drop ramp (pictured below) were reported stolen from the 200 block of Dundee Narrows Road in Dundee.
Glasgow man attacks woman with machete
A Glasgow man is behind bars after breaking into a woman’s home and attacking her with a machete. The Glasgow Police Department said that on Saturday officers responded to the assault on South Lewis Street. Upon arriving on the scene, police determined that 31-year-old Eddie Copper had strangled and assaulted a female victim with a machete before fleeing the scene on foot.
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged road rage shooting that prompted several Glasgow schools to be placed on ‘alert.’. According to officials, the incident started out east of Glasgow on Hwy 68-80 and ended within city limits on the Veterans Outer loop.
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
One Charged With Assault 2nd Degree
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 7:58 P.M., Campbellsville Police received a complaint of a stabbing in the area of South Central Avenue. After an investigation, 33-year old Sasha E. Daugherty of Somerset was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd degree. She was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
Three Muhlenberg County residents sentenced for child exploitation crimes
Three Muhlenberg County, Kentucky residents were sentenced to prison for child exploitation crimes, Kentucky's attorney general announced on Thursday. Attorney General Daniel Cameron says that prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the guilty plea and sentencing of three Muhlenberg County residents: Ethan Sparks, 24, of Central City; Gillian Bledsoe, 24, of Drakesboro; and Justin Gibson, 23, of Greenville for child exploitation.
Prosecution by Attorney General Cameron's Office Leads to Guilty Pleas, Sentencing of Three Kentuckians for Child Exploitation
FRANKFORT, KY (September 1, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the guilty plea and sentencing of three Kentuckians, Ethan Sparks, 24, of Central City; Gillian Bledsoe, 24, of Drakesboro; and Justin Gibson, 23, of Greenville for child exploitation.
2 men arrested in Hillview after police find suspected fentanyl, crystal meth inside vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview Police officers arrested two men after a vehicle search led to a drug bust. Officers were called to respond to the Fivestar convenience store on 2780 East Blue Lick Road after two men in a parking lot were creating a disturbance, Hillview PD said. According...
3 people from Muhlenberg Co. sentenced in child exploitation case
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Attorney General announced that three people from Muhlenberg County have been sentenced in a child exploitation case. 24-year-old Ethan Sparks of Central City, 24-year-old Gillian Bledsoe of Drakesboro and 23-year-old Justin Gibson were sentenced on Monday. Officials say Sparks pleaded guilty to seven...
