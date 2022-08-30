ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Jay Nich
5d ago

Needs a parade to tell us he’s straight, how about his plan to better his community.

NECN

What to Watch for in Tuesday's Massachusetts Primary Elections

Voters in November will choose the first new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in eight years, and the first new auditor since President Barack Obama's first term. On the road to those big decisions, they will narrow the fields in Tuesday's primary election. The primary will make clear whether...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate

Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wmasspi.com

In AG Campaign Soup, Campbell Offers Mix of Law & Governing Experience…

NORTHAMPTON—Aside from incumbent Maura Healey, the last Massachusetts Attorney General that had not previously held elective office was Edward Brooke. Thus, Andrea Campbell running for AG after completing a gig as an elected is unremarkable. Still, three of her recent would-be predecessors had been district attorneys. The last AG to be a legislator was, James Shannon, elected in 1986.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller: Breaking down Massachusetts primary day

BOSTON – Massachusetts voters will head to the polls on Tuesday during the state primary election.WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller sat down with GBH's Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy of State House News to preview the Election Day.Keller asked if there are signs of fraction within a previously united Massachusetts Democratic party. Attorney General and frontrunner for governor Maura Healey has endorsed Andrea Campbell to become her successor. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley also endorsed Campbell. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, backed Campbell's opponent Shannon Liss-Riordan."I think that's a thing you see often in a primary season is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Never Responsible Nellie

This week, at least 55 voters who showed up to participate in the 2022 election process may be disenfranchised — their votes will not count due to a series of failures — and the finger pointing between the Board of Elections, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is in full bloom.
ELECTIONS
NHPR

As N.H. Republicans ready for primary, Democrats work to push abortion rights to center of campaign

With meaningful Democratic primaries all but non-existent in New Hampshire this primary season, the unsettled Republican nomination contests have filled the state’s political landscape for months. But with primary day less than two weeks out, top Democratic candidates in the state are working to refocus voters attention on abortion rights, an issue they see as critical to voters and their party’s success in November.
CONCORD, NH
Watertown News

Governor’s Council Candidate’s “Dubious” Endorsements; Election Day Coincides With Watertown’s First Day of School

The race for District 3 Governor’s Council continues to grab headlines as one of the candidates claimed support from Massachusetts politicians that it appears she does not have. Also, the City officials want voters to be aware — with many polling places located at schools — that election day falls on the same day as Watertown students head back to school.
WATERTOWN, MA
NBC News

Trump endorsement faces Massachusetts test

The power of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will be put to the test again next week when Massachusetts Republicans choose their nominee for governor. Trump endorsed former state Rep. Geoff Diehl back in October of 2021, when it was still not clear whether GOP Gov. Charlie Baker would run for re-election. Baker announced his retirement two months later, citing ongoing efforts to combat the Covid pandemic and saying a run for a third term would be a “distraction.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
wgbh.org

Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access

Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
LYNN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Jeffrey Shapiro appointed new Inspector General of Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and Auditor Suzanne Bump today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Shapiro to serve as the next Inspector General. Shapiro is an attorney who currently serves as the Commonwealth’s First Deputy Comptroller and previously worked for the Middlesex County District Attorney and the Office of the Attorney General. Shapiro replaces former Inspector General Glenn Cunha, who served two five-year terms from 2012 until 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Massachusetts voters may decide on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

It looks like a bid to repeal a Massachusetts law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses will make it on to the November ballot. Republican grassroots organizers said last week they’d handed in petitions to city and town clerks with over 70,000 signatures for certification – comfortably more than the 40,120 the law requires to get a referendum on the November ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼

There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
AMHERST, MA

