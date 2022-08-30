ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers cut 2021 draft pick, G Deonte Brown

By Anthony Rizzuti
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYTiC_0haysd7100

The journey of a Carolina Panthers fans’ cult favorite may be over. And the journey, unfortunately, wasn’t very long.

As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have cut guard Deonte Brown. Brown was a sixth-round pick of the organization from a year ago.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pound hog molly was looked at as a steal by many last spring. Brown had just wrapped up on a standout collegiate career as part of the University of Alabama’s heralded offensive line, being named a First-team All-SEC selection from the league coaches and a Second-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press.

Brown ended up appearing in three games for Carolina during his rookie campaign in 2021. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed two pressures over 19 pass-blocking snaps in those outings.

Ironically enough, it was likely the rise of another sixth-round pick—Cade Mays—that helped push Brown off the roster. Brown can, however, be added back to the practice squad if he is not picked up by another team.

Comments / 0

 

