Woman accused of ramming car indicted for felonious assault
A woman arrested earlier this month for ramming a car was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.
explore venango
Man Faces Burglary Charges for Allegedly Trespassing at Mother’s Camp
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man is facing felony burglary and related charges for reportedly trespassing at his mother’s camp in Harmony Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jeremy Allen Hettrick, of Butler, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, August 31.
Shots fired at Canfield Fair, ten arrested
As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
Warren man accused of threatening male at gunpoint while riding on rental truck
A Warren man is in jail after allegedly jumping on the side of a rental truck and threatening a male at gunpoint. Police were dispatched to Quinby Park on Austin Avenue in Warren late Wednesday morning in reference to a male being chased at gunpoint. The call was traced to...
Warren man accused of smashing Children Services windows back in jail
A Warren man accused of using a baseball bat to smash windows at the Trumbull County Children’s Services office is back in jail. According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Jeremy Feidler after he failed to appear in court Thursday to answer a charge of vandalism.
OSHP looking for suspect in hit-and-run who injured motorcyclist
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are looking for hit and run driver that injured a motorcyclist.
10 people arrested after shots ring out at Canfield Fair, extra security added
As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
13-year-old accused in shooting, robbery
The Akron Police Department has two teens in custody for a robbery and a shooting.
Local man charged with rape, kidnapping
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Leavittsburg man remains in jail accused of a violent sexual assault from over the summer. Hunter Hauck was indicted on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday morning. Prosecutors say Hauck...
Youngstown man accused of threatening Liberty motel guest with laser-sighted BB gun
A Youngstown man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Liberty motel guest with a laser-sighted handgun that turned out to be a BB gun. A 22-year-old Alabama man told police he was lounging on the patio of the Comfort Suites in Liberty Thursday evening when a man sat next to him and pulled a handgun from his hood pocket and talked about robbing him.
Charges Filed After 2-Year-Old Found on Roof While Mother Was Allegedly Passed Out on Meth
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed in Venango County Court after a two-year-old was found on a roof while her mother was allegedly passed out on methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Emily Dust, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, August 29.
YPD arrests man on 3rd gun charge since 2019, 4th overall
Police arrested an Austintown man on his third gun charge since 2019 and fourth overall during a traffic stop on the South Side.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 1, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Lawrence County District Attorney releases results Mohawk hazing investigation
Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa has released the results of the investigation of hazing allegations at Mohawk High School. Lamancusa says detectives interviewed 20 members of the Mohawk Varsity football team, three coaches, and numerous school officials. Detectives also reviewed Child Welfare Reports from the Lawrence County Children's and...
State Troopers looking for hit-skip driver that hit motorcyclist in Boardman
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-skip driver that injured a motorcyclist in Boardman. According to the release, the crash happened at the intersection of Market Street and McClurg Road around 11 a.m. Saturday. The motorcycle rider was driving north on Market Street when a car turned...
Woman accused of throwing cat, assaulting workers in Struthers
Officers were called just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to New Lease on Life for a report that a woman was assaulting employees.
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
YPD finds pot, arrests man on warrant during Youngstown traffic stop
Reports said police found five large bags of marjuana after pulling over a driver for an expired registration
Sharon man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking scheme
A Sharon man pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to sell crack cocaine in the area.
