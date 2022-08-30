ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

explore venango

Man Faces Burglary Charges for Allegedly Trespassing at Mother’s Camp

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man is facing felony burglary and related charges for reportedly trespassing at his mother’s camp in Harmony Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jeremy Allen Hettrick, of Butler, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, August 31.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Shots fired at Canfield Fair, ten arrested

As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Local man charged with rape, kidnapping

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Leavittsburg man remains in jail accused of a violent sexual assault from over the summer. Hunter Hauck was indicted on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday morning. Prosecutors say Hauck...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
explore venango

Charges Filed After 2-Year-Old Found on Roof While Mother Was Allegedly Passed Out on Meth

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed in Venango County Court after a two-year-old was found on a roof while her mother was allegedly passed out on methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Emily Dust, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, August 29.
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Lawrence County District Attorney releases results Mohawk hazing investigation

Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa has released the results of the investigation of hazing allegations at Mohawk High School. Lamancusa says detectives interviewed 20 members of the Mohawk Varsity football team, three coaches, and numerous school officials. Detectives also reviewed Child Welfare Reports from the Lawrence County Children's and...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

