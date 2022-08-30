ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is seeking assistance in locating D’Vyne Kenyon, a 13-year-old Fargo girl.

D’Vyne was last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, in Fargo. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with reddish-brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green and black hoodie (pictured in the missing photograph) and dark blue distressed jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGW0D_0haysJeb00
Missing announcement for D’Vyne Kenyon (Image Credit: Fargo Police Department).

Anyone with information regarding D’Vyne’s current whereabouts or condition is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7669. Anonymous tips may be submitted by texting FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) -The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s office charged 64-year-old Davy M. Zinke with one count of Felony (Class B) Luring Minors by a computer and a second count of Felony (Class C) Attempted Solicitation of a minor under the age of 15. According to court...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
KX News

UPDATE: Man killed in Fargo fixed object crash

UPDATE, 9/4/2022, 4:47 p.m.: the North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the deceased man as Zachary Noble. ————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY, 9/3/2022: FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A 33-year-old man was killed in an accident on Interstate 29 in Fargo when his car collided with a concrete pillar. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately […]
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four detained in high risk knock and announce search warrant in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A high-risk knock and announce search warrant has led to four people being detained in South Fargo Thursday morning. Fargo Police, along with Red River Valley SWAT executed the warrant at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway South around 6:53 a.m. A...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: High-risk search warrant prompts police perimeter in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following a high-risk search warrant in Fargo prompting a police perimeter. Officials say around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 authorities went to an apartment building in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway for the warrant. Red River SWAT,...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Rooftop rescue in Saturday apartment fire in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., Fargo firefighters responded to an apartment fire where a person was stranded on the rooftop. When firefighters arrived at 335 8th Ave S., flames were bursting from the second and third floors. Initial reports stated that no one was inside.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Firefighters rescue person from roof during Fargo apartment fire

(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a South Fargo apartment building Saturday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department says that at 2:08 p.m, crews were dispatched to a report of an apartment on fire at 335 8th Ave S. Initial reports stated that it was unknown if victims were inside.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

1 dead in I-29 crash

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo man is dead after a crash near the tri-level interchange on I-29. Authorities say the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a concrete support pillar. He was pronounced dead on scene. Officials say his name will be...
WEST FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fargopd#Nexstar Media Inc
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for DUI following flood wall crash

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young man is under arrest and a young woman is hurt following a crash in Valley City. The Valley City Police Department says on Friday, Sept. 2 just after midnight they responded to a crash into the flood wall in the 400 block of 4th St. SW.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fire crews are on scene of a large house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large house fire. They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S. According to dispatch audio, when firefighters arrived someone was standing on the roof. The Red Cross...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota woman gets self-care day after surviving life-threatening injuries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late July, Natasha Best’s life was altered drastically after an ATV accident. She has been recovering at a Sanford Hospital since then. “I ended up hitting the approach, so I swerved the four-wheeler, and that’s when I went 20 feet and the four-wheeler landed on to of me.” said Best.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks

NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 28-year-old Fargo woman was arrested for assault early Sunday. Fargo PD says they were called to a home in the 4200 block of Estates Drive S. for a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. Stephanie Steenerson was arrested following an argument and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Local bar and grill paying employees amidst months-long closure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Businesses have had a tough run the last couple years, from COVID-19, to inflation, to worker shortages. It seems like they can’t catch a break, and one Fargo bar and grill took another hit after a kitchen fire closed them down on August 6.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed

(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy