James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie
James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
These movies were so bad, fans walked out before the credits rolled
Considering the cost of a movie ticket these days, it takes a lot for audiences to walk out of the theater before the credits roll. Sometimes, you just can’t stomach one more second. Sure, you drove to the theater, you paid your money for a ticket, and you probably...
Face-palming film fans name the worst casting decisions ever made
Every job comes with its own specializations, and every employee comes with their strengths and weaknesses; a lawyer may be better equipped for certain areas of the law than others, a line cook may be more proficient with certain recipes and less proficient with others, and some actors, the shiny life-blood of the film industry that they are, are sometimes better off sticking with the genres that they’re strongest in.
Subversive fans name the movie villains that they hoped would win
Among the most prominent, essential building blocks in the history of storytelling is the romanticization of heroism; we almost always want to see the good guy win, whether the good guy is defined by values and subsequent themes that audiences can get behind or instead defined by their opponent’s characterization as something loathsome.
Marvel fans ridicule the plunge in visual effects during recent ‘She-Hulk’ episode
Sharp-eyed Marvel fans are calling out the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode for presenting some of the worst visual effects in Marvel history. While no one can reasonably suggest the visual effects in the show are great, the first two episodes in the Disney Plus series were passable, to say the least. Great care was obviously given to counteract the backlog of criticism the show received leading up to its premiere. Apparently, that all went out the window in episode three.
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
‘The Rings of Power’: Are Harfoots and Hobbits the same thing?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the cinematic explorations of J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle-earth. Oozing with detail and lore, the Amazon Prime Video features several new creatures and races and among those are the Harfoots. The new series prominently stars a village...
Netflix gives up on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ director’s outer space cat movie
Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski‘s latest feature will now not premiere on Netflix. Cattywumpus is planned to be Verbinski’s second animated feature and is one to watch as his Johnny Depp starring weird Western Rango picked up the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 2012 Oscars.
Do you need to watch ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies to understand ‘The Rings of Power?’
Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power is set to kick the world of Middle-earth back into the public consciousness, with a reported $750 million spent on the series. Set hundreds of years prior to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series builds out the world. But...
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
Fans are drawing battle lines on which is better so far: ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘The Rings of Power’
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has just landed, but already the internet is going nuts with comparisons with House of the Dragon. Both have released just two episodes so far and are set to be multi-season epics, but the first impressions of each have got fans already deliberating on which is the best show. Yes, after just two episodes.
Is Marvel teasing some major X-Men news for Disney Plus Day?
Days ahead of Disney Plus Day, the streaming service appears to be teasing some sort of major reveal for one of Marvel’s most beloved franchises, X-Men, specifically utilizing the iconic Wolverine to do so. “SNIKT. 6️⃣ days until #DisneyPlusDay! #XMen,” the official Disney Plus Twitter account wrote in a...
Chaos erupts as film fans jump to the defense of ‘The Lord of the Rings’
There are some cans of worms you should simply never open, no matter if you’ve done the most rigorous risk assessment, no matter if you’ve conclusively balanced the gains and losses in a way that at least breaks even for you; there are just some threads in the universe that hold nothing but cosmic anarchy if tugged at.
Tolkien and ‘Star Wars’ fans now competing for the title of most entitled fan base
For many years, fans of the Star Wars universe were easily singled out as the most annoying fan base of all time. They would dress up for movie premieres before it was cool, they would nitpick and discuss every nuance of the movies and just be generally insufferable online. Then...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘The Rings of Power’ producer reveals just how many VFX shots were used to recreate Middle-earth
Fans are showing excitement as they’re all about to revisit Middle-earth once again, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the horizon. At the same time, they’re curious to see how Amazon would pull it off as The Lord of the Rings franchise has one of the most well-detailed and designed landscapes ever seen on screen.
Marvel fans roast Joss Whedon over his ‘Avengers’ writing
Once deemed a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s infancy, Joss Whedon‘s reputation is now in tatters. Now, fans are roasting him over his characterization of The Avengers cast. Before his Avengers days, Whedon was known for his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly. Now, Whedon’s...
10 actors who would bring welcome madness to the role of Doctor Doom
It was announced at Comic-Con 2022 that the Fantastic Four will come out around Phase Six in the MCU timeline. While it is currently unknown who will star in the film, we got a brief glimpse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So far, nobody knows who is cast to play Doctor Doom, despite ongoing rumors that John Krasinski would reprise the role of Mr. Fantastic.
Who is Morgoth? Sauron’s master in ‘The Rings of Power’, explained
Content warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the world of Middle-earth, with it grounding out the universe with a new cast of characters. But there are a few legacy characters returning, and many big names from Middle-earth lore.
‘Aliens’ producer confirms Disney shot down Ellen Ripley’s return in ‘Aliens 5’
Veteran director Walter Hill has had a long and successful career in Hollywood. He’s written and directed classics like The Driver, The Warriors, 48 Hours, Red Heat, and Last Man Standing. Beyond that, he’s notable for producing the Alien franchise, beginning with Ridley Scott’s unforgettable 1979 Alien and ending with 2017’s disappointing Alien: Covenant.
