eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 2, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carter,Kaleb Justin Ryan – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Green,Dearies Dewayne – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=. Kelly,Connie Darlene – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. Puetz,Randall Lee – STALKING. Ross,Tollie Steve – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON. Stevens,Bobby...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 2, 2022
Thursday, September 1, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 101 calls for service and arrested 6 adult persons. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 3:55 a.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of South West 1st street and met with a very distraught and emotional victim, with blood on her shirt and face; stating that her boyfriend had tried to kill her after she had confronted him about food in his lunch box that was not from their home. The victim had been hit in the head, choked and bitten twice. The incident will be investigated.
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
eparisextra.com
Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association
On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
eparisextra.com
Officer charged with murder of local man sent to Hunt County Jail
Shawn Lucas was arrested and charged with murder in October of 2020 after shooting and killing Price in Wolfe City. The former Wolfe City police officer who is being charged with the 2020 killing of Jonathan Price has been transferred from the Collin County jail to the Hunt County jail where he will remain until his trial begins later this month.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 1, 2022
ALLEN, STANLEY DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. KAMMER, RONALD DEAN – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. TADLOCK, RANDY WAYNE – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTIO. LACHENEY, MICHAEL JONATHON – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G.
easttexasradio.com
Arrest Made In Wood County Cold Case Murder
Wood County Sheriff’s CID Captain Mike Chilson and Texas Ranger John Vance arrested Chad Earl Carr Thursday on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. It was in the 2007 murder of a 19-year-old Winnsboro woman, Brittany McGlone. They found her body in her boyfriend’s home near Lake Winnsboro, and she died of massive head trauma.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 50-year-old Reginal Dwayne Holt of Dallas on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Dallas County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. He is in Titus County Jail without bond. Amanda June Duncan. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Amanda June Duncan of...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Booking
Hopkins County arrested 49-year-old Shannon Foy Pearson on two outstanding warrants issued by Alabama. He’s charged with Burglary with three prior convictions and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and a bond was not set on the burglary charge but was $50,000 on the drug charge.
KXII.com
Murder suspect dies in Choctaw Co. Jail
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man arrested in a Boswell murder earlier this year was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County Jail, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday. According to the OSBI, Charles Gilliland, 64, was assaulted by two inmates Aug. 18 and hospitalized before...
OSBI investigating inmate’s death in Choctaw County
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an in-custody death in Choctaw County.
KTEN.com
Durant police arrest suspect in string of auto burglaries
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant Police Department arrested a man wanted in a string of auto burglaries. Detective Brandon Mitchell said there were about 20 vehicle break-ins on Tuesday night. Police arrested 34-year-old Stevie Joe McClain. "An officer spotted their vehicle at a residence here at North 2nd...
KLTV
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Lindale Crash Victim Identified
A crash involving an ambulance killed one person and injured two near Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman, and another crew member, 55-year-old Ricky Eversult of Emory, to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was pronounced at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
KXII.com
High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Colton Vickrey, of Midwest City, led officers on a chase at a high rate of speed down Prim Rose Lane, about one mile North of Utica.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Liberty-Eylau shuts out Paris 28-0
TEXARKANA — The Liberty-Eylau Leopards had no trouble dispatching the Paris Wildcats 28-0 Friday night at Harris Field. Roderic Galloway had 11 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Leopards. Tarvious Neal had a punt return for a touchdown for Liberty-Eylau. Dequane Prevo caught a 17-yard...
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
