Thursday, September 1, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 101 calls for service and arrested 6 adult persons. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 3:55 a.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of South West 1st street and met with a very distraught and emotional victim, with blood on her shirt and face; stating that her boyfriend had tried to kill her after she had confronted him about food in his lunch box that was not from their home. The victim had been hit in the head, choked and bitten twice. The incident will be investigated.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO