Maye's 5 TDs lift UNC over Appalachian State 63-61 Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday despite giving up 40 points in the fourth quarter. Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown for a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers. Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns for Appalachian State. The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO