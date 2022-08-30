ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

the truth
5d ago

do you think a vote for Beasley will HELP anything. Crime will go higher inflation will go higher gasoline prices will go higher a trip to Walmart will cost ALOT more. WHY. because she is a Democrat and democrats are in charge of everything going on in the United States the last 2 years. All she will do is vote for the same things at are WRONG with America the Last 2 years HOW will that help ANYTHING. RIGHT it WON'T. Don't vote for a Democrat for anything not even dog catcher. W E can do BETTER. THINK before you Vote or STAY Home

Poll: One year after SB 8, Texans express strong support for abortion rights

One year after Texas implemented what was then the most restrictive abortion law in the country, a majority of Texas voters are expressing strong support for abortion rights. In a new survey, six in 10 voters said they support abortion being "available in all or most cases," and many say abortion will be a motivating issue at the ballot box in November. Meanwhile, 11% say they favor a total ban on abortion.
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts

The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant

Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
NCAA football game summaries: Carolina schools face Week 1 action

Maye's 5 TDs lift UNC over Appalachian State 63-61 Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday despite giving up 40 points in the fourth quarter. Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown for a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers. Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns for Appalachian State. The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

