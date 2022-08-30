Read full article on original website
What is the most popular cocktail in New Jersey?
A recent survey and article by Fansided revealed the most popular cocktails in every state. As we all take our adult beverages very seriously, I found their research a little subject and quite frankly flimsy. Some choices made sense. The most popular cocktail in New Mexico was the Pina Colada,...
That moment I became the embarrassing NJ jerk while on vacation
Whelp, I've officially joined the group of jerks while out of state. Although to be fair, my incident was unintentional, and I was aware of it when it happened. Those here in New Jersey know what it's like to deal with oblivious jerks all the time during the summer season (or maybe I should say, all year long). At the shore, you've got the people who are just plain rude with attitude on the boardwalks.
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
How my commute turned into every New Jersey driver’s nightmare (Opinion)
I wouldn't wish this on any New Jerseyan. Well… maybe certain politicians in Trenton… but certainly not on you!. I know we in the Garden State are given a lot of grief for our driving, but we all know that we’re not as bad as outsiders say.
Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey
Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
One of the best Mexican restaurants in the United States is in NJ
One of my favorite meals to dine out and enjoy is "Mexican". I enjoy many different dishes when it comes to Mexican recipes. Enchiladas, tamales, flutes, chorizo, burritos, and tacos to name a few. I find Mexican cuisine to have a great bold taste and plenty of veggies. Not all...
Exciting news for winery enthusiasts in South Jersey
There has been a buzz for the last year that a new winery is about to open in Voorhees on the site of the former Stafford Farm. For years, people in the area can remember seeing horses train and run the oval track that was visible to traffic on White Horse and Evesham Roads. This will be the home of Saddlehill Cellars.
Remembering a classic NJ school lunch that is no longer allowed for most
Another school year is upon us in New Jersey. For some parents, it's a major relief that the kids are going back, whereas, for others, it's a bitter reminder of the summer that's now in the rearview mirror that you wish you could hold on to for just a little longer.
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/4
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 10 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ
Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey
It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
According to Airbnb, everyone’s coming to NJ this fall
Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Big Joe’s Homemade Sauce
In this weekend’s post on our New Jersey 101.5 site I wrote about the best jarred tomato sauce. In the article I must have referred to how you can’t beat homemade sauce at least three times in that writing. There is nothing better than good homemade tomato sauce.
Garbage can monopoly? That’s not a problem in NJ, thanks to our taxes
Who would've thought our ridiculously high taxes could actually cause more good than harm? Apparently, there are benefits to paying higher taxes after all. Before diving into it, let me first say that I don't agree with how high our taxes actually are. I'm a firm believer that New Jersey is over-taxed and that we do need to find ways to make living in the Garden State more affordable. But that's a topic for another day.
NJ shore treat: You have to try these dessert fries (not made from potatoes!)
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
Report shows New Jersey’s most misspelled word is actually a number
Remember spelling class in elementary school? It was a class you either loved because you excelled or hated it and dreaded the infamous Spelling Bee. Spelling is extremely easy and effortless now between autocorrect and Google, our phones do it all for us. P.S., that’s not a good thing.
Updated list — The 10 most violent cities in New Jersey (Opinion)
You know that we live in a relatively safe state. New Jersey is not even close to the top of the list of most violent states in the country. However, we do have our spots. There are some cities in New Jersey that for various reasons will always be the crime centers of our state.
NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
