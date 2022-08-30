ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

What is the most popular cocktail in New Jersey?

A recent survey and article by Fansided revealed the most popular cocktails in every state. As we all take our adult beverages very seriously, I found their research a little subject and quite frankly flimsy. Some choices made sense. The most popular cocktail in New Mexico was the Pina Colada,...
FOOD & DRINKS
New Jersey 101.5

That moment I became the embarrassing NJ jerk while on vacation

Whelp, I've officially joined the group of jerks while out of state. Although to be fair, my incident was unintentional, and I was aware of it when it happened. Those here in New Jersey know what it's like to deal with oblivious jerks all the time during the summer season (or maybe I should say, all year long). At the shore, you've got the people who are just plain rude with attitude on the boardwalks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
New Jersey 101.5

The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Glove#Combat#Cannabist#Zen Leaf#Neptune#Verano
New Jersey 101.5

According to Airbnb, everyone’s coming to NJ this fall

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
PETS
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe’s Homemade Sauce

In this weekend’s post on our New Jersey 101.5 site I wrote about the best jarred tomato sauce. In the article I must have referred to how you can’t beat homemade sauce at least three times in that writing. There is nothing better than good homemade tomato sauce.
FOOD & DRINKS
New Jersey 101.5

Garbage can monopoly? That’s not a problem in NJ, thanks to our taxes

Who would've thought our ridiculously high taxes could actually cause more good than harm? Apparently, there are benefits to paying higher taxes after all. Before diving into it, let me first say that I don't agree with how high our taxes actually are. I'm a firm believer that New Jersey is over-taxed and that we do need to find ways to make living in the Garden State more affordable. But that's a topic for another day.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America

If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy