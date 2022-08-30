Read full article on original website
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
What PS5’s Price Hike Means for Next Gen - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Narz is filling in for Daemon this week, and she's joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Mark Medina, from IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. Today we’ll be discussing the PS5’s price hike and what it means for Xbox. And The Last of Us Part 1 remake is almost upon us, and Mark’s been playing it! And of course, last week’s poll results and a new poll for you to vote on this week.
Splitgate Devs End Development on Popular Shooter to Focus on Unreal Engine 5 Sequel
Developer 1047 Games announced that it will be ending development on future features for Spligate and will be creating a new game in the Splitegate universe using Unreal Engine 5. “After careful consideration and much deliberation the 1047 Games team has determined that in order to build the game fans...
The Surprising Inspiration Behind the Intro to Marvel's Spider-Man | Art of the Level
With Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered now released on PC, IGN sat down with some of the game’s devs to talk about how the introduction cinematic of Peter Parker’s apartment came to be and how one ‘80s cinema classic heavily inspired the entire process. This is Art of the Level.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 2-6
The swag chaffeur, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
Infinity Ward to Release All Old Modern Warfare 2 Maps As Post Launch Content
Modern Warfare II is easily the most anticipated Call of Duty title to date and also their most ambitious one as they have pooled in all their resources for this project. The previous Modern Warfare was their highest earning title and Infinity Ward will try to keep that run going. Players have already received a release date for the title, which is set for October 28, 2022, and other details too.
Spiked Cracked Tear
A crystal tear formed slowly over the ages where the Erdtree's bounty falls to the ground. Can be mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. The resulting concoction increases the power of charged attacks for a certain duration. The Spiked Cracked Tear is a Key Item ingredient for the Flask...
Spider-Gwen to Be Introduced as Battle Pass Content in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Fortnite is big on crossovers and we all know that very clearly, they have been introducing new skins, POIs and other cosmetics from different universes and franchises. The latest one we saw was with Dragon Ball Z, but the players know that Fortnite's one stop for crossovers is Marvel as they introduced almost all main-stream characters from the franchise.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible
Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
Every Major Player in the Premier Episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Galadriel - Morfydd Clark A brave elven warrior with a thirst for vengeance burning in her heart, Galadriel is a powerful fighter and determined leader. Though she longs for peace, she's driven by a greater purpose, one that goes back to a terrible loss. Her impressive combat skills make her a force to be feared, but it's her self belief and confidence that make her a true force to be reckoned with. These first two episodes reveal a new side to the enigmatic character fans first met in Fellowship of the Ring. These are the years and the fight that shaped who she would become.
NVC's Official Unofficial Nintendo Franchise Tier List
We did it! We officially unofficially ranked every major, and even minor, Nintendo franchise into one neat and tidy tier list that is legally binding.
Tips and Tricks
Navigating a post-apocalyptic world filled with infected as you travel across the country with precious cargo is no easy task. With limited resources, ammunition, and danger lurking around every corner, it's easy to become overwhelmed in The Last of Us Part I, especially if you're not prepared with the fundamentals of surviving. To help ease any early game frustrations that you may have, here are over ten essential tips and tricks that will help you survive The Last of Us.
Assassin's Creed Mirage is the Next Instalment to the Franchise
Assassins Creed is one of the longest running franchises in the gaming industry and has created a big name for themselves over the years. Beforehand, Assassins Creed was all about Assassins vs Templars, but then things just shifted in the development and the franchise ventured on a whole new path. They began creating full blown RPG titles with surreal open worlds and a new historic location with each instalment.
Star Wars: The Black Series - Gaming Greats Battle Droid Figure Gallery
Click through for an exclusive first look at Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series - Gaming Greats Battle Droid Figure, inspired by the 2005 video game Star Wars: Republic Commando. The figure is slated for release in Spring 2023.
Deal Alert: Save $300 Off Select Arcade1Up Gaming Cabinets at Dell (Terminator 2, The Simpsons, and Street Fighter)
Dell is offering up to $300 off select Arcade1Up arcade gaming cabinets. These aren't the ones that nobody wants; these are some of Arcade1Up's most popular cabinets including the Terminator 2 cabinet complete with light guns, The Simpsons 4-player cabinet, and the Street Fighter "Big Blue" cabinet. Arcade1Up cabinets are 3:4 replicas of the arcade original, making them approximately 4 feet tall. The ones on sale today include a matching themed riser that raises the height by another 1 foot, giving you the option of either sitting or standup play. All these cabinets have controls for 2- or 4-person local multiplayer, but if you don't have a buddy around to play with, you can hop onto the live WiFi (no subscription required) to play with other remote Arcade1Up players. Arcade1Up cabinets come flat packed, which means that some (easy) assembly will be required on your part.
Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Reveal What's Next for the Game
A Cyberpunk 2077 stream next week will spell out what’s coming up for the sci-fi RPG. The next edition of Night City Wire will give us a glimpse of what’s on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as discuss the upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It looks as though the upcoming show might be getting a little in-game love, too.
Check Out 18 Minutes of Gameplay From New Tales From the Borderlands
At PAX West, Gearbox Software revealed the first extended look at the gameplay for New Tales From the Borderlands. While Gearbox is committed to the narrative style pioneered by Telltale Games, there are plenty of surprises in store for this revival. As revealed last month, Gearbox and key alumni from...
You Can Get Sorted Into Your Hogwarts Legacy House Right Now
Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed until early next year, but if you are itching to get a head start and get pre-sorted into your Hogwarts house, now you can!. A new blog post on WizardingWorld.com notes that you can link your WB Games and Harry Potter Fan Club and transfer all your data, such as what house you were sorted into. Once the game is released, you will get an account link prompt at launch where you can either scan a QR code or visit the website that appears on the screen. Once you link up everything, you will be set to go.
The Evercade EXP is The Vinyl Equivalent of Gaming Handhelds
From the premium Analogue Pocket to Nintendo’s relatively cheap and cheerful Game & Watch collection, the handheld retro gaming market has exploded in recent years. There are a ton of options for those looking to satisfy their 8- to 32-bit itch, but most don’t replicate the much-loved ritual of that bygone era – inserting a cartridge.
River City Girls 2: The Next Big Beat-'em-Up?
We played the first level of River City Girls 2, the new pixel-art beat-'em-up sequel from renowned developer WayForward. Previewed on PC by Gabriel Moss.
