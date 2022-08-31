ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback

By David Hughes
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson refused to rule out a political comeback as he faced his final few days in No 10.

On a visit to Dorset he declined to be drawn on what he will do when is replaced as prime minister by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

The outgoing Prime Minister instead put his focus on the expansion of gigabit-speed broadband, as he sought to emphasise his Government’s achievements.

Asked if he would rule out a comeback, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think on the whole people in this country are more interested in their gigabit broadband than they are in the fate of this or that politician.”

Mr Johnson’s demise was ultimately triggered by the row after former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

I fear we’re going to end up with a second Berlusconi or a second Trump trying to rock back in again

Rory Stewart

Asked if he had regrets about the way allegations of misconduct had been dealt with, Mr Johnson said: “All those things have to be handled carefully and sensitively and we have processes for dealing with them, and people who have complaints should raise them in the normal way.”

Mr Johnson declined to give himself a rating out of 10 for his term in office.

Asked about his plans after next Tuesday, when he is set to be replaced, Mr Johnson said: “I am concentrating on today.”

Rory Stewart, a former Conservative leadership rival of the Prime Minister, warned on Monday that Mr Johnson could try to make a comeback.

“I fear we’re going to end up with a second Berlusconi or a second Trump trying to rock back in again,” the former Tory Cabinet minister said.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak appeared to suggest Mr Johnson’s time in frontline politics is over.

He told the Financial Times: “I think at this point we should move forward. I mean, I think 60 Members of Parliament, 60 members of the government all resigned, which you’d have to remember, it’s essentially unprecedented.”

The Independent

Tory MPs warn Liz Truss ‘don’t lurch to the right’ amid fears of ‘Thatcher tribute government’

Conservative MPs have warned Liz Truss not to lurch the government to the right if, as expected, she triumphs over her rival Rishi Sunak and becomes prime minister next week. Tory MPs cautioned that the new Conservative leader must not abandon the centre ground or surround herself with an inner circle of right-wing allies now that a general election is looming. One former minister said: “I suspect she will go for a pretty hard-Brexit, right-wing, Thatcher-tribute government.” The calls came as union leaders urged Ms Truss to “come clean” on her plans for workers’ rights, following reports...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss warns she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defends tax cuts for wealthy

Liz Truss has warned she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defended tax cuts that benefit the wealthy as “fair”, despite growing calls to ditch them.She pledged immediate action will be taken on soaring household bills if, as expected, she wins the keys to No 10 on Monday, with the promise of a plan within her first week.But despite the gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to run to tens of billions of pounds, she said: “Britain has been through worse, frankly.”And she warned the public, who did not get a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘will back new government’ but does not rule out standing in future leadership race

Rishi Sunak has said he will support the next Conservative government, but has not ruled out standing in a future leadership race. While Mr Sunak has not formally conceded defeat, the comments suggest he has accepted that frontrunner Liz Truss is likely to be named as the winner of the long-running contest on Monday. The former chancellor said on Sunday that he would continue as an MP if he did not become prime minister, having made it to the last two MPs fighting to replace Boris Johnson. Ms Truss is widely believed to be on course to win...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss - live: Frontrunner defends tax cuts as Sunk refuses to rule out blackouts

Liz Truss has pledged to take action on the cost of living crisis in the first week if she wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday. While refusing to give specifics, the frontrunner has warned ‘not all her decisions will be popular’ amid concerns the government is not doing enough to tackle soaring energy bills. Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Truss defended her planned tax cuts and denied they are a ‘gamble’It comes as she has been warned the Tories are “deeply divided” and risk electoral defeat unless her cabinet includes a cross section of the party. Former minister...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jared Kushner claims Ukraine war would not have happened if Donald Trump had been president

The war in Ukraine would not have happened if Donald Trump was still president, his son-in-law has said. Former senior adviser to Mr Trump, Jared Kushner, claimed the ex-president led peace in Europe and put China on its “backfoot.” “We had peace in Europe, peace in the world. China was on their back foot and now we have a war in Ukraine with Russia - that never would have happened,” Mr Kushner said.He claimed that Mr Trump was laughed at when he suggested Germany should not be reliant on Russian gas. It comes after Russia‘s state-owned energy company halted...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’

Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he appeared to briefly forget that he is no longer in the White House.The ex-president was sharing an anecdote about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when he bizarrely suggested that the Meta CEO had attended a dinner at the White House as his guest “last week”."Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," said the presidentHe then went on, mimicking Mr Zuckerberg: "’Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Truss pledges action on energy bills in first week but warns ‘not all decisions will be popular’

Liz Truss has warned she will take unpopular decisions as she pledged to act immediately on soaring energy bills if she becomes prime minister this week.An announcement on energy security and costs will be made within a week if she beats her rival to become Conservative leader, she said.Despite gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to be on the scale of the Covid furlough scheme she said that “Britain has been through worse, frankly.” But she insisted she did not underestimate the challenges her government will face. And she warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The 10 best Boris Johnson cartoons from his time as prime minister

The premiership of Boris Johnson has been the most controversial in recent memory. From the prorogation of parliament, through Brexit and Covid-19 and Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, it has been a time of upheaval.Monday, however, marks the end of the Johnson era. Whether it is Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak who claims the leadership of the Conservative Party and enters Downing Street, they will be hard-pressed to provide such fertile material for cartoonists.Over the last four years, The Independent’s Dave Brown has been at the forefront of those chronicling one of the most exceptional periods in UK politics. Below...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: The Tory leadership race has been genuinely awful – thank God it’s over

It was, in hindsight, very much over before it began. The now triennial summer Tory leadership contest had technically not begun on 5 July when Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from the cabinet within minutes of each other.Later, Sunak would breezily reveal that the two of them hadn’t coordinated their action. Javid went first and, evidently panicking, Sunak felt he had no choice but to go second, 12 minutes later, or else someone else might get all the attention.And yes, in hindsight, that moment reveals all. Not merely that Sunak was doomed from his Boriscidal moment, but also the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Sadiq Khan calls for ‘Covid-style’ emergency support to ease pain of energy bills

London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Boris Johnson’s successor to immediately introduce a “Covid-style” support package to help families facing poverty because of soaring energy bills.The Labour mayor said the next PM – whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday – must understand the scale of intervention needed over the cost of living crisis.“With the spiralling cost of living already hitting those on lower incomes the hardest, it’s essential that the government take urgent action to help make ends meet,” Mr Khan told The Independent.The mayor added: “That means immediately introducing a pandemic-style package...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Refugees minister quits Government and declares his job ‘essentially complete’

Lord Harrington, who was appointed refugees minister in the wake of the war in Ukraine, has quit the Government before a new leader takes over.In Government since March, Lord Harrington stressed his resignation is no reflection on either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak and he instead feels it is the right time to leave a “temporary” position.Thanking Boris Johnson for appointing him, he said his decision means the next prime minister can “save” on a ministerial position.The former Conservative MP said he had spoken to both Number 10 and Tory leadership candidates Ms Truss and Mr Sunak before publicly confirming...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Thanks to Boris Johnson, the next prime minister will inherit low levels of public trust in politicians

The closer you get to No 10, the more you realise that being prime minister can be a horrible job. The decisions that land on your desk are by definition those that are too difficult or fraught with risk (whether financial, security or political) to have been sorted out at a lower level.Periodically, a crisis, and not necessarily one you caused, interrupts to blow your plans out of the water. The workload, pressure and stress are relentless. Set side by side, the photos of any prime minister on their first and last days in the job illustrate how the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Joe Lycett hailed as ‘genius’ after appearing on BBC politics show as ‘right-wing’ Tory supporter

Joe Lycett has left TV viewers in hysterics by claiming to be a “right-wing” Tory supporter while discussing politics on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.The comedian was on the latest episode of the BBC series (4 September) alongside former No 10 staffer Cleo Watson and Labour’s Emily Thornberry, and watched on as Kuenssberg interviewed Boris Johnson’s potential prime minister replacement, Liz Truss, live in the studio.After Kuenssberg’s interview with Truss came to an end, Lycett could be heard cheering off-screen, shouting: “You smashed it, Liz!”Lycett then proceeded to sarcastically share his candid thoughts about Truss and the Tory government, but...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Biden says democracy ‘cannot survive’ if Trump supporters believe ‘either they win, or they were cheated’

Joe Biden hammered Donald Trump and his supporters for their increasing election denialism during a primetime address from Philadelphia, calling it an attack on “the most fundamental freedom in this country, the freedom to vote, and have your vote counted.”"Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election—either they win, or they were cheated,” the president said on Thursday night speaking in front of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and US constutition were signed. “That’s where MAGA Republicans are today."Pres. Biden: “Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Refugees ‘losing hope for future’ due to barriers to higher education in UK

Refugee and asylum-seeking children in the UK are “losing hope for the future” due to a lack of support to progress into higher education, a charity has warned. Refugee Education UK says students are being faced with language barriers, complex enrolment processes and a lack of awareness among colleges and universities on asylum applications, which have all led to delays in young people continuing with higher education.The charity has received a significant increase in the number of enquiries made to its education advice service for refugee and asylum-seeking young people over the last few years. Between September 2021 to August...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: Here’s why our Tory overlords are definitely better than you

It is time once again for the results of the biannual Tory leadership contest.Tomorrow,  Conservative Party MPs will convene in the grim halls of Castle Ravensblood to perform that most sacred of rites: appointing a new high priest to their order, and announcing to the public who will star as the main character of the United Kingdom in the coming years, months, weeks or perhaps even days.Sure, the three most recent Tory leaders have had to “resign in disgrace” after “irreparably damaging the country”, or whatever other dangerous liberal nonsense you’ve been fed. But this time it’s going to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

