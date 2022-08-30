Read full article on original website
Fantastic start to Labor Day weekend before storms return to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9:30 a.m. September 2 — Labor Day weekend starts off warm and dry before storms return to Maryland. Friday is mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Warmer temperatures will stick around for the rest of Labor Day weekend....
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
CHATTOGA, Ga. (WTVC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency following severe flooding. The declaration is for Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, estimating up to 12 inches of rain. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County was also under a flash flood warning.
Maryland Weather: A stunning start to September
BALTIMORE-- Warm temps and low humidity will make for a comfy Thursday. Temps are expected to top off in the high 80s and dwindle down into the mid-60s tonight as the sun goes down. The sunshine will stick around on Friday and Saturday as we kick off the weekend. Thunderstorms are expected to make an appearance Sunday afternoon and may carry on into our next work week.
'People line up way before daybreak': Md. commits to major upgrades of popular state parks
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With school back in session, there is plenty of elbow room on the beach at Sandy Point State Park even on a beautiful Thursday. This weekend it will be a different story. “People line up way before daybreak to get into the parks....
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Previewing the Maryland Gubernatorial debate in October
WBFF — Turning now to Maryland’s race for governor candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox have just agreed to square off in their first debate next month ahead of the November election. The debate will be televised on October 12th on MPT. Political analyst John Dedie joined us...
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
Officials: 3 injured, 1 dead after shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Three people were injured and one died after someone opened fire at a 7-Eleven store in Maryland Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County. Police have not yet arrested the shooter. During a media update...
Massive Maryland Fire Tears Through Home Furnishings Business
Flames tore through a Maryland business overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage and leaving the structure in shambles, according to the state fire marshal. Members of the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at Wells Home Furnishings on Stage Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a passerby reported the incident.
At least 1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left at least one man dead and multiple others injured. Police say they are still searching for a suspect.Sept. 4, 2022.
Boosters tailored against COVID variants expected to be available in Maryland next week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that booster vaccine doses tailored to be more effective against COVID variants are expected to be available to Marylanders next week. Hogan said the state will start administering the use of the single-dose booster after it was approved by the Centers...
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
Maryland to transfer midtown State Center complex to Baltimore City
The State of Maryland has decided to transfer the State Center complex in midtown to Baltimore City.
Virginia State Police safely rescues a horse found on I-64
(WSET) — The Virginia State Police said they appreciated drivers' patience on Saturday morning due to a horse on the road. On I-64 near Boyd Tavern, a horse was taken back into custody after being on the run for the past two days from nearby farm police said. Trooper...
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
Maryland HS football week 1 scores & highlights
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Week 1 of high school football in Maryland is officially underway! Churchill at Walter Johnson After a close 7-6 half time lead by Walter Johnson, the Wildcats would outscore Churchill 14-3 in the second half to win 21-9. DuVal at Flowers The Jaguars started the 2022 season off on the […]
It's all hands on deck as organizers prepare for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover
BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is soaring to new heights this year. "It's one of those experiences that you just can't replace. It's something that's unique," said Nan Nawrocki, president of Sail Baltimore. The event celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay with 12 vessels at the Inner Harbor, including local ships and those from visiting navies."We have tall ship coming from Denmark, Navy destroyer from the U.K. and a vessel from Canada as well. So, it's not only a U.S. Navy event but also an international event," said Nawrocki. "It's important to us to...
Governor Hogan Announces Launch of Applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
