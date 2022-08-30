ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

foxbaltimore.com

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

CHATTOGA, Ga. (WTVC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency following severe flooding. The declaration is for Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, estimating up to 12 inches of rain. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County was also under a flash flood warning.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A stunning start to September

BALTIMORE-- Warm temps and low humidity will make for a comfy Thursday. Temps are expected to top off in the high 80s and dwindle down into the mid-60s tonight as the sun goes down. The sunshine will stick around on Friday and Saturday as we kick off the weekend. Thunderstorms are expected to make an appearance Sunday afternoon and may carry on into our next work week.
MARYLAND STATE
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
FOX43.com

An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
MARYLAND STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers

Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Previewing the Maryland Gubernatorial debate in October

WBFF — Turning now to Maryland’s race for governor candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox have just agreed to square off in their first debate next month ahead of the November election. The debate will be televised on October 12th on MPT. Political analyst John Dedie joined us...
MARYLAND STATE
#Labor Day Weekend#Heavy Rain#Heat Wave
Daily Voice

Massive Maryland Fire Tears Through Home Furnishings Business

Flames tore through a Maryland business overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage and leaving the structure in shambles, according to the state fire marshal. Members of the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at Wells Home Furnishings on Stage Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a passerby reported the incident.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Virginia State Police safely rescues a horse found on I-64

(WSET) — The Virginia State Police said they appreciated drivers' patience on Saturday morning due to a horse on the road. On I-64 near Boyd Tavern, a horse was taken back into custody after being on the run for the past two days from nearby farm police said. Trooper...
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
SMITHSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Maryland HS football week 1 scores & highlights

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Week 1 of high school football in Maryland is officially underway! Churchill at Walter Johnson After a close 7-6 half time lead by Walter Johnson, the Wildcats would outscore Churchill 14-3 in the second half to win 21-9. DuVal at Flowers The Jaguars started the 2022 season off on the […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

It's all hands on deck as organizers prepare for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is soaring to new heights this year. "It's one of those experiences that you just can't replace. It's something that's unique," said Nan Nawrocki, president of Sail Baltimore. The event celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay with 12 vessels at the Inner Harbor, including local ships and those from visiting navies."We have tall ship coming from Denmark, Navy destroyer from the U.K. and a vessel from Canada as well. So, it's not only a U.S. Navy event but also an international event," said Nawrocki. "It's important to us to...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Launch of Applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
MARYLAND STATE

Community Policy