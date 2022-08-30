ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Now Playing: Friday, September 2, through Thursday, September 8

Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction (not tated; Putnam Museeum & Science Center) - An edu-doc that would be recommended solely for the chance, for 40 minutes, to actually feel momentarily great about the state of the human race. IMDb listing.
Happy Joe’s Continues Its Transformational Journey

BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 2, 2022) — Over the last eighteen months, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has signed more franchise agreements and opened more new locations than during the entire previous decade. The brand’s take-out and delivery sales are greater than pre-pandemic levels, and it has successfully started expanding overseas. The vast majority of Happy Joe’s fifty-plus locations are highly profitable, with its franchise restaurants leading the way having recently remodeled or are in the process of upgrading to the brand’s modern new design, leading to higher guest satisfaction.
