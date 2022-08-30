Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, September 2, through Thursday, September 8
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction (not tated; Putnam Museeum & Science Center) - An edu-doc that would be recommended solely for the chance, for 40 minutes, to actually feel momentarily great about the state of the human race. IMDb listing.
rcreader.com
Happy Joe’s Continues Its Transformational Journey
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 2, 2022) — Over the last eighteen months, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has signed more franchise agreements and opened more new locations than during the entire previous decade. The brand’s take-out and delivery sales are greater than pre-pandemic levels, and it has successfully started expanding overseas. The vast majority of Happy Joe’s fifty-plus locations are highly profitable, with its franchise restaurants leading the way having recently remodeled or are in the process of upgrading to the brand’s modern new design, leading to higher guest satisfaction.
rcreader.com
Rock Island County Health Department Expects to Start New Boosters Next Week
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (September 2, 2022) — The Rock Island County Health Department expects to begin giving the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines next week that are designed to protect against the Omicron subvariants. The timing of the clinics will depend on when shipments arrive after the Labor Day holiday.
Comments / 0