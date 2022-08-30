When the butcher hands over a fine cut of beef, he is presenting you with a juicy red slab of potential. Whether it's a choice top sirloin, a hefty T-bone, or a petite filet mignon, you have in your hands the makings of a heavenly piece of protein and the star of your meal — unless, of course, you decide to cook it well done. There, it's been said: The fastest way to destroy a quality piece of beef is to overcook it. Across the board, most chefs agree that you should never order your steak well done.

