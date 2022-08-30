ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
Mashed

TikTok Is Roasting A Customer Who Sent His Steak Back Three Times

When the butcher hands over a fine cut of beef, he is presenting you with a juicy red slab of potential. Whether it's a choice top sirloin, a hefty T-bone, or a petite filet mignon, you have in your hands the makings of a heavenly piece of protein and the star of your meal — unless, of course, you decide to cook it well done. There, it's been said: The fastest way to destroy a quality piece of beef is to overcook it. Across the board, most chefs agree that you should never order your steak well done.
The Independent

Five common mistakes people make when cooking steak, according to top chefs

Cooking a perfectly seasoned and seared steak isn’t necessarily hard, but there are still various pitfalls that amateur chefs fall victim to. From placing the meat on a lukewarm pan to trying to achieve a good sear by relying on an oven alone, a good steak can be ruined in a matter of minutes.Nothing compares to the error of slicing a steak that has just finished cooking, however, and watching as the flavourful juices escape the meat before it's even reached your plate. To find out the biggest mistakes people make when cooking steak, and what to do instead,...
Mashed

Garlicky Grilled Zucchini Recipe

Zucchini may not be everyone's favorite vegetable, but there are ways to make it pretty palatable. Zucchini bread is everyone's standby when they find themselves "blessed" with a gift of this overabundant vegetable, but recipe developer Jennine Bryant suggests grilling it, instead. She says that this grilled zucchini dish is "fresh and full of flavor," adding that the garlic she uses "perfectly complement[s] the sweetness of the grilled zucchini." The way she likes to apply this seasoning is to rub a cut clove over the zucchini, telling us this technique "really impart[s] the flavor of the garlic."
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
The US Sun

Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

