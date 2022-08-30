CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College volleyball team dropped a pair of straight-set contests to close out the 2022 Charlie Wrublewski Invitational Saturday afternoon. The Fightin’ Quakers dropped the first match to Wittenberg University 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 and the second to host Mount St. Joseph University 25-10, 25-17, 25-17. In the loss to Wittenberg, which is receiving votes to be ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, the Fightin’ Quakers were held to a negative attack percentage. Joy Bebe had five kills, Sofia Thomas had four kills and two block assists while Blake O’Brien tallied 10 digs.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO