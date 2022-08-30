Read full article on original website
Week 3 Final: Waynesville 45 Blanchester 0
WAYNESVILLE — Waynesville racked up 31 first half points on its way to blanking Blanchester 45-0 Friday. Most of them came in a 6:35 stretch of the first and second quarters when the Spartans (2-1) built a 24-0. Waynesville dented the scoreboard on its second drive when Matt Wilkerson...
Short tops locals at Running Warrior Invitational
LEBANON — Wilmington’s Cooper Short was 17th out of 258 runners Saturday in the Running Warrior Invitational middle school cross country race. Short ran a course record 12:32.5 to earn the top finish among county runners. East Clinton also attended the meet, which for the junior high student-athletes...
Week 3 Final: Mt. Healthy 13, Wilmington 10
CINCINNATI — On a night when the defense shined and Mt. Healthy committed 15 penalties, Wilmington couldn’t overcome its own miscues in a 13-10 loss to the Owls Friday night. Mt. Healthy had just 181 yards total offense but Wilmington could muster just 137 of its own. The...
WHS, EC runners battle tough field, elements at Lebanon
LEBANON — East Clinton and Wilmington participated Saturday in the Warrior Running Invitational sponsored by Buckeye Running Co. The competition was fierce on all sides, plus weather played a factor. “Rain, heavy at times, thunder and lightning plagued the event,” EC coach Josh Simmons said. “It was a day...
Heys wins first race of season at Baumer Classic
FAIRBORN — Led by former Wilmington High School standout Simon Heys, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team opened the season with a fifth-place finish at the Mike Baumer Cross Country Classic Friday evening. The Quakers had five runners finish in the top 60 which led them to...
WC volleyball drops pair at MSJ tournament
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College volleyball team dropped a pair of straight-set contests to close out the 2022 Charlie Wrublewski Invitational Saturday afternoon. The Fightin’ Quakers dropped the first match to Wittenberg University 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 and the second to host Mount St. Joseph University 25-10, 25-17, 25-17. In the loss to Wittenberg, which is receiving votes to be ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, the Fightin’ Quakers were held to a negative attack percentage. Joy Bebe had five kills, Sofia Thomas had four kills and two block assists while Blake O’Brien tallied 10 digs.
Oberlin blanks WC women in soccer opener
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team opened its season Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Oberlin College at Townsend Field. The Quaker defense faltered in the first half as two unfortunate stumbles gave Oberlin College two free chances at goal. Adrienne Sato sank the first of the two penalty kicks. Late in the first half, Sofia Mitchell was awarded a penalty kick but she was unable to fool veteran goalkeeper Lauren Galloway who blocked the kick and corralled the rebound.
Broncos blank Hurricane in American Division soccer
The Wilmington High School girls soccer team lost to Western Brown 5-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division competition. Wilmington is 0-3 in division play and 2-4 overall. Taylor Noszka scored the Wilmington goal. The Broncos are 2-1 in the American and 3-1 overall.
Dixon bests Blackburn, Quakers lance Knights 52-27
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Led by record-setting quarterback Adam Dixon and a relentless defense, the Wilmington College football team routed Southern Virginia University 52-27 in the season-opener Thursday evening. The win for the Fightin’ Quakers avenges a 41-34 overtime loss at WC to begin the 2021 fall season.
WC volleyball opens with pair of losses at MSJ
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College volleyball team opened its 2022 campaign with a pair of four-set losses Friday to Earlham College and Wittenberg University on day one of the Charlie Wrublewski Invitational hosted by Mount St. Joseph University. In the match with Earlham, Kerian Yarkosky and Sydney Geibel combined...
Dixon ties Blackburn, WC opens with 52-27 win
BUENA VISTA, Va. — Adam Dixon threw four of his six touchdown passes in the first half as Wilmington College held off Southern Virginia University to win the season opener Thursday night 52-27. The six TDs in a game matches Billy Blackburn (East Clinton High School grad) who had a six touchdown game in 2007 against Marietta.
Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest
WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
Falcons stay unbeaten with 2-1 triumph over Lions
The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win Thursday over New Richmond. Massie is 2-0-3 in all matches and 1-0-2 in the SBAAC American Division. Batavia leads the division at 3-0. New Richmond is 2-3 overall, 0-3 against league rivals. Carter Amstutz and Rich Federle had goals...
Second half dooms WC men in opening loss
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer conceded two goals in the second half and fell to DePauw University 3-1 in the season opener at Townsend Field Thursday evening. The Fightin’ Quakers offense showed a high level of energy and skill in the first half. Andre Hagborg and...
Massie girls put 9 on board against Lions
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie got off to a fast start and cruised to a 9-1 win Thursday over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division girls soccer action at Frank Irelan Field. Clinton-Massie scored three goals early in the match and never looked back. The Falcons are 3-0 in the...
Tennis 10: Massie stays undefeated with 4-0 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The beat goes on for the Clinton-Massie tennis team. The Falcons handed East Clinton a 4-0 loss Thursday in SBAAC crossover action on the CM courts. The Falcons are 10-0 this season. East Clinton is 3-4 on the year. Massie coach Julie Kirby said the first...
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for $10 the first Saturday of each month 8-11 a.m. at the Aging Up center located at 717 N. Nelson Avenue. Bar includes eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, pancakes, coffee cake, yogurt and drink. Open to public.
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
City shifting administrator job; more transparency eyed for city’s funding of nonprofits
WILMINGTON — Shining a light on grants for nonprofits and a change in a city leadership role were the discussion points at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Council held the first reading of an ordinance eliminating and changing city positions. Among these moves are eliminating the city administrator...
