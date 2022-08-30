Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
USS Oklahoma sailor to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Herbert Barney Jacobson, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma, is set to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 13. Jacobson was born October 9, 1920 in Illinois. He served on the USS Oklahoma as a Fireman 3rd Class. Navy Firemen were part...
Tailgating Oklahoma with Trucker Treats
Whether you're tailgating or got a labor day gathering on tap, it's important to have treats on hand to keep the crowd satisfied. Zack Williamson with Trucker Treats stopped by Tailgating Oklahoma to share some of their latest pretzel creations. From Dill to Candy Cane you got to check out why this Oklahoma Made product is so special.
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
Report on Oklahoma's electricity prices causes controversy
TULSA, Okla. — Federal data released in late August shows Oklahoma’s electricity prices are climbing faster than any state, but some say the numbers don’t show the full picture. Wayne Greene, a spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, said it’s no secret inflation pumped up...
Oklahoma Attorney General abortion memo causes concern
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The aim of the memo is clarification, with the phrase 'Guidance for Oklahoma law enforcement' in the subject line, but is it crystal clear?. "Everything is so vague, everything is so up in the air," said pro-choice advocate Susan Braselton, pointing out the section that states "Oklahoma law prohibits aiding and abetting the commission of an unlawful abortion, which may include advising a pregnant woman to obtain an unlawful abortion."
Can OKC metro residents rent out at-home pools? It depends.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Cities across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are sharing details on their rules for at-home pool rentals in residential neighborhoods. On Monday, Fox 25 reported that the City of Norman had notified resident Steve Borden that he couldn't rent his pool out because of his area's zoning ordinances.
Oklahoma City Zoo sets new annual attendance record
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced on Friday that it has set a new annual attendance record. The zoo said 1,091,032 guests visited during its fiscal year, July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The old attendance record was 1,081,131, set from July 1, 2016 to...
Tailgating with Twin Peaks
Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and her special guest Twin Peaks Girl Mi'shell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Also, check out their new brunch menu. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and...
Man takes golf cart, causes damage to Softball Hall of Fame in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man who caused damage to the Softball Hall of Fame. Police say the man pictured took a golf cart at the Softball Hall of Fame and rammed it into a fence. The crash caused damage to both the fence and the golf cart.
Oklahoma City police release additional details on incident that left county deputy dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released a community briefing on an incident last month that left an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and another wounded. Police said officers responded to 2221 SW 78th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on August 22 after a report...
Furry Friends: Cash
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jasmine Anderson meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Cashand how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405)...
More than 100 first responders take part in Swiftwater Rescue Conference in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 100 first responders from across the United States and as far away as Australia descended on Oklahoma City this week. The first responders came to town to learn new swiftwater rescue skills and safety techniques at RIVERSPORT’s Swiftwater Rescue Conference. The conference...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
City of OKC offers free landfill day for residential trash customers on Sept. 10
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is offering a a free landfill day for for trash customers on Saturday, Sept 10. Oklahoma City residents can get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris during the City's free landfill day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Items can...
Car crashes into Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria in Enid
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — An Enid coffee shop had some unexpected excitement on Wednesday. A car crashed through Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria on Willow Road. According to a police report, a driver told officers he was trying to back out of a parking spot. The driver claimed he put his foot on the brake and put the car in reverse, but it went forward instead and jumped the curb.
Friday Night Rivals week 1: Midwest City vs Carl Albert
Watch a replay of our first Friday Night Rivals showdown of the season, Midwest City against Carl Albert. ORTHO CENTRAL FRIDAY NIGHT RIVALS 2022 remaining schedule (Subject to change) (All games are on Friday starting at 7 pm CST on CW 34) September 9th CLINTON @ HERITAGE HALL. September 16th...
Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan
STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy deflected credit when he reached a career milestone. Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Gundy his 150th coaching victory. Gundy...
Gov. Stitt holds ribbon cutting for OU students creating their own start-up companies
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt, the University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz, and Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate OU students creating start-up companies in Norman. The business is called Boyd Street Ventures and is located right along Boyd St....
Live Music Fun With What's Going On
From delicious Bar Be Que, to rocking out to live music, we have all the deets. It's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety...
OKC Police searching for missing 88-year-old man
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday morning. According to police, 88-year-old Eugene Wallace Jr. was last seen near NW 17th and Walker between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in northwest Oklahoma City. Eugene has has health related issues...
