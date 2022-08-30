ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

USS Oklahoma sailor to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Herbert Barney Jacobson, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma, is set to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 13. Jacobson was born October 9, 1920 in Illinois. He served on the USS Oklahoma as a Fireman 3rd Class. Navy Firemen were part...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Tailgating Oklahoma with Trucker Treats

Whether you're tailgating or got a labor day gathering on tap, it's important to have treats on hand to keep the crowd satisfied. Zack Williamson with Trucker Treats stopped by Tailgating Oklahoma to share some of their latest pretzel creations. From Dill to Candy Cane you got to check out why this Oklahoma Made product is so special.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

Report on Oklahoma's electricity prices causes controversy

TULSA, Okla. — Federal data released in late August shows Oklahoma’s electricity prices are climbing faster than any state, but some say the numbers don’t show the full picture. Wayne Greene, a spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, said it’s no secret inflation pumped up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
State
South Carolina State
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Attorney General abortion memo causes concern

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The aim of the memo is clarification, with the phrase 'Guidance for Oklahoma law enforcement' in the subject line, but is it crystal clear?. "Everything is so vague, everything is so up in the air," said pro-choice advocate Susan Braselton, pointing out the section that states "Oklahoma law prohibits aiding and abetting the commission of an unlawful abortion, which may include advising a pregnant woman to obtain an unlawful abortion."
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Can OKC metro residents rent out at-home pools? It depends.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Cities across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are sharing details on their rules for at-home pool rentals in residential neighborhoods. On Monday, Fox 25 reported that the City of Norman had notified resident Steve Borden that he couldn't rent his pool out because of his area's zoning ordinances.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Zoo sets new annual attendance record

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced on Friday that it has set a new annual attendance record. The zoo said 1,091,032 guests visited during its fiscal year, July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The old attendance record was 1,081,131, set from July 1, 2016 to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tailgating with Twin Peaks

Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and her special guest Twin Peaks Girl Mi'shell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Also, check out their new brunch menu. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Gofundme
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Cash

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jasmine Anderson meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Cashand how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405)...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Car crashes into Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria in Enid

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — An Enid coffee shop had some unexpected excitement on Wednesday. A car crashed through Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria on Willow Road. According to a police report, a driver told officers he was trying to back out of a parking spot. The driver claimed he put his foot on the brake and put the car in reverse, but it went forward instead and jumped the curb.
ENID, OK
okcfox.com

Friday Night Rivals week 1: Midwest City vs Carl Albert

Watch a replay of our first Friday Night Rivals showdown of the season, Midwest City against Carl Albert. ORTHO CENTRAL FRIDAY NIGHT RIVALS 2022 remaining schedule (Subject to change) (All games are on Friday starting at 7 pm CST on CW 34) September 9th CLINTON @ HERITAGE HALL. September 16th...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy deflected credit when he reached a career milestone. Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Gundy his 150th coaching victory. Gundy...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Live Music Fun With What's Going On

From delicious Bar Be Que, to rocking out to live music, we have all the deets. It's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Police searching for missing 88-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday morning. According to police, 88-year-old Eugene Wallace Jr. was last seen near NW 17th and Walker between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in northwest Oklahoma City. Eugene has has health related issues...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy